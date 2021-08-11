House Democrats have been going all-in on their efforts to use the heavy hand of government to ban fossil fuels, nationalize American energy production and spend hundreds of billions of taxpayer dollars on new government projects.
One would be forgiven if we’re referring to U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal, but there is a more dangerous proposal that has momentum and may have a better chance of becoming law.
We’re referring to what’s known as the CLEAN Future Act. The 1,000-page bill contains a hodgepodge of provisions inspired by the Green New Deal.
Thomas Aiello, a policy and government affairs associate with the National Taxpayers Union, is seeking a pragmatic approach to the situation. In a recent essay, he wrote, “Given the consensus among those in the scientific community that high levels of greenhouse gas emissions lead to negative effects stemming from changes to the climate, it’s time for lawmakers to address the issue. The prescription to combat climate change, however, relies on a market-centered approach that promotes private-sector competition through the reduction of government-erected barriers. Innovative solutions led by the free market, not big government bureaucrats, will result in better, environmentally friendly outcomes.”
We couldn’t agree more, and, thankfully, House Republicans do, too and have introduced dozens of common-sense bills to enable America to win the energy future.
But there’s still the CLEAN Future Act to deal with. Its authors propose to spend $565 billion in tax dollars to meet the provisions of the legislation.
The cornerstone of this bill is to reduce greenhouse gas pollution to 50% below 2005 levels by no later than 2030 and establish a national goal for the United States to achieve a 100% clean economy by 2050. It directs the head of each federal agency to develop a plan to achieve the overall national goal in conjunction with all other federal agencies.
Additionally, it would require electricity transmission to be 100% “clean” by 2035. This means decommissioning every non-renewable power generation plant out of existence over the coming decades.
Renewable energy is an important and growing part of the overall energy portfolio, but special interests should not have to use heavy-handed and unrealistic government mandates to put their competitors out of business. Letting the market choose is the fairest and most effective way to lower prices and protect jobs.
From our perspective, the CLEAN Future Act lumps together numerous bad ideas into a Frankenstein’s monster. No doubt, if this bill becomes law, it will result in higher consumer energy prices, fewer jobs and more government control of American lives.