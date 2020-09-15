NDN logo

Across the country the vast majority of churches have cooperated with health authorities and successfully protected their congregations from the COVID-19 pandemic.

That includes Northeast and North Central Nebraska, where many churches have been open for months after having to close their doors to parishioners. And now that most of Nebraska has entered phase 4 of directed health measures, churches continue to see restrictions being eased.

But in other parts of the country, that sadly has not been the case.

Nevada apparently is siding with casinos over churches. In Minnesota, a federal lawsuit challenged the governor’s executive orders requiring 6-foot social distancing and the wearing of face masks at worship services. And in California, a Los Angeles church was barred from holding services after being deemed an immediate health threat.

So far, Nevada’s case is the only one the U.S. Supreme Court has considered since it upheld restrictions on religious gatherings in California in May.

In a 5-4 decision in the Nevada case, the high court upheld the state’s current 50-person cap.

But attorneys for Calvary Chapel Dayton Valley are pressing on in their effort to prove that parishioners’ religious freedoms are being violated partly because casinos, restaurants, gyms, hair salons, bowling alleys and water parks are allowed to operate at 50% capacity.

The Christian church wants to allow as many as 90 people to attend services at the same time — with masks required, spaced 6 feet apart — at the sanctuary east of Reno with a capacity of 200.

“A casino entertaining 1,000 gamblers has no impact on public health while Calvary Chapel increasing its service size from 50 people to 90 would cripple the state’s health effort?” the church’s attorneys asked in the filing accusing the state of putting profits ahead of the First Amendment.

In California, a megachurch that has defied Los Angeles County’s pandemic health orders has been temporarily barred from holding Sunday worship services indoors, under a judge’s ruling last week.

On Sunday, Grace Community Church defied a court order and held a packed, indoor morning service without masks or social distancing.

“We will obey God rather than men,” the church’s longtime pastor, John MacArthur, has said in a message to his congregation. “He will be on our side.”

No telling if the Supreme Court will be on their side, but in the Nevada case, justices Brett Kavanaugh, Neil Gorsuch and Samuel Alito each wrote their own dissent, the latter joined by Kavanaugh and Clarence Thomas. Gorsuch said: “There is no world in which the Constitution permits Nevada to favor Caesars Palace over Calvary Chapel.”

Simply put, faith is nothing to gamble with.

Tags

In other news

What could go wrong on Election Day?

What could go wrong on Election Day?

If most ballots this fall are cast by mail, the results may not be known for days. That could plunge America into prolonged controversy and undermine confidence in the outcome and the democratic system, both something adversaries in Moscow, Beijing and Tehran would cheer.

Are you better off today?

Are you better off today?

With the national election two months away and tightening, we should go back exactly 40 years ago for the question that will help many Americans decide which presidential candidate to choose.

‘Music in the Park’ helpers — Christine Mimick Keller

NORFOLK — They say it takes a village to raise a child. Well, I can tell you, it takes a great community to pull off the Rotary’s Music in the Park series of summer concerts. For the past nine years, the Norfolk Rotary Club has been privileged to work with the City of Norfolk’s many differen…

Jersey gym owners take a stand

Jersey gym owners take a stand

Back in May, I delivered bad news for conservatives ready to man the barricades in defense of constitutional rights confiscated by the Flustapo. We’d witnessed barbers, gym owners, hairdressers, nail technicians, restaurant owners, muscle heads, political activists, stay at home moms and var…

A vanishing American tradition

A vanishing American tradition

For millions of amateur and minor league baseball (MiLB) fans, the 2020 season was a bust. Not only did COVID-19 wipe out most all the scheduled games, 2020 may be the end of the line for many teams.

Remembering 9/11 — Aaron Shelden

NORFOLK — On the eve of Sept. 11, 2020, I remember that infamous day. My sister came to me frantically — telling me, “You have to see this.”

Trump turns people’s house into petri dish

Trump turns people’s house into petri dish

First of all, those maskless South Lawn cultists who soaked up Donald Trump’s serial lies with a dearth of social distancing should be required to wear badges identifying themselves as MAGA Super-Spreaders. That way, innocents on the street can flee their presence with all deliberate speed.