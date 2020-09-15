Across the country the vast majority of churches have cooperated with health authorities and successfully protected their congregations from the COVID-19 pandemic.
That includes Northeast and North Central Nebraska, where many churches have been open for months after having to close their doors to parishioners. And now that most of Nebraska has entered phase 4 of directed health measures, churches continue to see restrictions being eased.
But in other parts of the country, that sadly has not been the case.
Nevada apparently is siding with casinos over churches. In Minnesota, a federal lawsuit challenged the governor’s executive orders requiring 6-foot social distancing and the wearing of face masks at worship services. And in California, a Los Angeles church was barred from holding services after being deemed an immediate health threat.
So far, Nevada’s case is the only one the U.S. Supreme Court has considered since it upheld restrictions on religious gatherings in California in May.
In a 5-4 decision in the Nevada case, the high court upheld the state’s current 50-person cap.
But attorneys for Calvary Chapel Dayton Valley are pressing on in their effort to prove that parishioners’ religious freedoms are being violated partly because casinos, restaurants, gyms, hair salons, bowling alleys and water parks are allowed to operate at 50% capacity.
The Christian church wants to allow as many as 90 people to attend services at the same time — with masks required, spaced 6 feet apart — at the sanctuary east of Reno with a capacity of 200.
“A casino entertaining 1,000 gamblers has no impact on public health while Calvary Chapel increasing its service size from 50 people to 90 would cripple the state’s health effort?” the church’s attorneys asked in the filing accusing the state of putting profits ahead of the First Amendment.
In California, a megachurch that has defied Los Angeles County’s pandemic health orders has been temporarily barred from holding Sunday worship services indoors, under a judge’s ruling last week.
On Sunday, Grace Community Church defied a court order and held a packed, indoor morning service without masks or social distancing.
“We will obey God rather than men,” the church’s longtime pastor, John MacArthur, has said in a message to his congregation. “He will be on our side.”
No telling if the Supreme Court will be on their side, but in the Nevada case, justices Brett Kavanaugh, Neil Gorsuch and Samuel Alito each wrote their own dissent, the latter joined by Kavanaugh and Clarence Thomas. Gorsuch said: “There is no world in which the Constitution permits Nevada to favor Caesars Palace over Calvary Chapel.”
Simply put, faith is nothing to gamble with.