It’s understandable if Northeast Nebraska motorists are frustrated and disappointed that a measure that would have sped up completion of the state’s expressway system was postponed from consideration by state senators recently.
The proposal — Legislative Bill 542 introduced by Sen. Lynne Walz of Fremont — would have authorized up to $450 million in highway bond financing, the majority of which would have been earmarked for expressway projects like the completion of Highway 275 in Northeast Nebraska.
There had been hope that this might be the year state senators would realize the benefit of authorizing issuance of highway bonds in order to take advantage of historically low interest rates and speed up construction work.
That kind of move, however, would have been bucking the state’s tradition of “pay as you go” when it comes to highway work. Perhaps even more daunting was the fact that Gov. Pete Ricketts is not in favor of issuing bonds.
Instead of pressing the issue among her colleagues, Sen. Walz and other supporters decided to delay a decision on the bill. By doing so, it will retain its priority status when the 2022 Legislature convenes next January.
So, do motorists have nothing to look forward to until next year? Perhaps not.
The Nebraska Department of Transportation is moving forward on the segment of Highway 275 from near Scribner to near West Point. That’s a positive step.
A massive federal infrastructure piece of legislation is also being pushed by President Joe Biden in Congress. Passage would authorize billions of dollars for infrastructure projects throughout the United States.
While those projects generally enjoy bipartisan support in Congress, less certain are the myriad of other projects that the president has tacked on in hopes of achieving some of his other political objectives. So, depending on what happens, that might serve as another positive step.
The Legislature also recently authorized Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk to take a stab at coming up with a plan to increase highway funding in future years. Yet another possible positive step.
Finally, the increased attention that the expressway system delays has received in recent weeks can’t help but raise awareness and increase political pressure on the governor to make something happen.
The expressway system was created by the Legislature in 1988 to connect urban centers with a population of more than 15,000 with the Interstate Highway. More than three decades later, one-third of the system remains unfinished. It’s embarrassing.
The postponement of the highway bonding measure certainly qualifies as yet another disappointment. But maybe, just maybe, there are positive indications on the horizon.