The news was sad and delivered by Newsy in a way to make the reader sympathetic — Dr. Deborah Birx said she took a Thanksgiving trip to Delaware because her parents were so depressed, they “stopped eating and drinking.”
Dr. Birx, 64, is the nation’s Coronavirus Response Coordinator for the White House Coronavirus Task Force — a position she held since February.
In an interview, Dr. Birx justified her restrictions on the public, although the same restrictions have prevented other Americans from seeing their own loved ones sick in nursing homes.
In the interview with Newsy, Dr. Birx revealed she plans to retire over the scandal of breaking her own travel guidance.
“My parents stopped eating and drinking because they were so depressed,” she said. “My daughter hasn’t left that house in 10 months. My parents have been isolated for 10 months. They’ve become deeply depressed,” Birx said of the need to “recover from the trauma of the last 10 months.”
This isn’t the first time those in political power have violated restrictions they impose on others.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom recently attended a birthday party at a restaurant with at least a dozen friends, despite urging Californians to resist the temptation to socialize.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is often seen in public not wearing a mask, yet constantly tells other to “mask up” on Twitter. His younger brother, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, also scolds others for not wearing a mask or practicing social distancing. Yet as reported by the New York Post, Chris Cuomo has been scolded by his apartment building’s management for not wearing a mask. He also has been seen around New York not social distancing and walking around indoors, shaking hands and greeting people without a mask, according to the Post.
And of course, U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited a hair salon in San Francisco last fall. At the time, she was breaking rules that only allow service outdoors, and she wasn’t wearing a mask over her face.
When confronted, Speaker Pelosi did not admit any wrong doing. Instead, the 80-year-old said she did not realize she was breaking any rules and claimed to be “set up.”
The bottom line is the rules should be the same for all. Americans at all income levels are weary. We are all tired of the restrictions and COVID-19. We realize that these regulations are designed to make us safer, but if they indeed are that important, shouldn’t they be followed by everyone?
The attitude that, “Rules for thee but not for me,” is infuriating. Perhaps instead of having double standards, we need more understanding by those in charge.