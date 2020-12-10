Some comments made at last month’s Lower Elkhorn Natural Resource District board meeting were unfortunate.
They were made as part of a discussion on allocation of irrigation limits pertaining to what are known as 10/50 areas — where 10 percent of the groundwater does not reach a river in 50 years.
Some board members and members of the public in attendance at the meeting were highly critical of the allowances proposed and approved by the board. They wanted to see more input from area farmers as compared to hydrological engineers.
One person attending the meeting said, “If you guys want to reach out to experts, why don’t you poll some of these fifth-generation farmers or these farm families that have been here for so long in some of these district areas that have a lot of experience on irrigation? There is a wealth of knowledge with some of these well drillers and some of these families who have been doing this for so long.”
Board member Chad Korth of Meadow Grove agreed with that sentiment, saying, “I’ve said the same thing, but nobody listens. People have been farming this ground for generations.
They understand, they know. But nobody bothers to ask them. We have to hire all these fancy engineering people and we have pretty educated people out in the country, but you all play us for a bunch of fools.”
NRD general manager Mike Sousek explained the situation well when he said, “Who would you like me to bring to the board to visit with? I’ve brought the experts who have explained this to you. Our only option is to fight the state, fight their experts and produce better experts, which in some cases we’re working on with our groundwater model. We can’t just say something is so and not have any backing to it.”
Anecdotal comments from individual producers can be insightful and helpful, but they need to be supplemented by scientific data.
That’s the reality facing the Lower Elkhorn NRD, and it’s obviously understood by its board. That was evident by the 13-0 vote in favor of the irrigation limits.
We respect everyone’s right to express an opinion, and one can easily sense the frustration evident in the individuals who made critical comments.
But we also believe that it was inappropriate to accuse the Lower Elkhorn staff and fellow board members of viewing producers as “a bunch of fools.” Those kinds of comments do nothing to add to the quality of the conversation or contribute to a solution rather than acrimony.