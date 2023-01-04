If those opposed to the Archdiocese of Omaha’s plans to implement a policy on gender expected a drastic reversal in a revised proposal, that would have been unrealistic.
The revision retains biological sex as the determining factor on questions of students’ personal pronouns, dress, bathroom use and activities participation.
That should come as no surprise because that perspective and understanding is in accordance with the teachings of the Roman Catholic Church. To think that a church body would go against its own teachings in formulating a new policy misunderstands the importance of adherence to a church body’s beliefs.
The controversy over the archdiocese’s gender policy began in August when the initial proposal was unveiled. Advocates of LGBTQ youths criticized those initial policies, saying that affirming LGBTQ youths in school is important in protecting their mental health.
In response, the Archdiocese decided to give further study to the policy and sought extensive feedback from about 150 people including priests, deacons, mental health professionals, professors, pediatricians, community leaders and parish leaders. “Many of the reviewers have relationships with people who have experienced or are currently experiencing gender dysphoria,” the archdiocese said in a statement.
Their work resulted in a slimmed down policy that no longer addresses school employees, volunteers or their off-campus activities. But it retained the key focal point: That children’s biological sex at birth would remain as the determining factor rather than gender identity.
Under the policy, students in archdiocesan schools will be required to “conduct themselves in accordance with their God-given biological sex as it relates to the use of personal pronouns, dress code, use of bathrooms and participation in school sponsored-activities.”
The policy states that a student’s admission or retention will not be denied based solely on the student’s experience of gender dysphoria. If a student experiences gender dysphoria or incongruence, the policy directs school leaders and pastors to partner with parents to establish an “accompaniment” plan — a term that refers to support and spiritual guidance to students and families. Such a plan “must follow the teachings of the Catholic faith,” the policy says.
“If at any time, parents, guardians or students desire accommodations or accompaniment that do not follow this policy, it may be necessary to begin the school transfer process for the good of the student and the school community,” the policy states.
We commend the Archdiocese of Omaha for adhering to its beliefs and creating a policy that reflects love for all students.