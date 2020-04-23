In Nebraska, the state observes nine federal holidays. They are: New Year’s Day; Martin Luther King Day; President’s Day; Memorial Day; Independence Day; Labor Day; Columbus Day; Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.
Did you know that there are more than 70 “observance days” on the calendar. The most popular of which are: Groundhog Day; Valentine’s Day; Cinco de Mayo; Mother’s Day; Father’s Day; Halloween; Black Friday; Cyber Monday and New Year’s Eve.
As for state holidays, Nebraska has just one, Arbor Day, which lands on April 24 this year.
In 1872, J. Sterling Morton started what would become Arbor Day in Nebraska City. This “holiday” is meant to recognize and support the planting of trees. Morton and his wife Caroline challenged people around the country to plant trees. Sterling and Caroline lived in Nebraska City on a 72-acre estate, which is now known as Arbor Lodge State Historical Park and Arboretum.
Here are a few Arbor Day facts:
? The first Arbor Day occurred on April 10, 1872, in Nebraska City. It’s estimated that nearly one million trees were planted on this day.
? On April 22, 1885, Arbor Day had become a legal holiday in Nebraska and within 20 years of its creation, the holiday was celebrated in every American state except Delaware, which eventually joined in.
? Particularly pleasing to Morton was the fact that schools across the country began celebrating Arbor Day by dedicating the trees they planted to special people.
? Over the years, Arbor Lodge grew from a four-room home into a 52-room mansion, complete with a terraced garden, a pine grove, and 65 acres of more than 250 varieties of trees and shrubs.
? J. Sterling Morton died at the age of 70 on April 27, 1902, writing just a month earlier that he hoped to plant trees as soon as the weather turned warm. A statue of him stands in the National Hall of Fame in Washington, D.C.
Morton would have also been proud of — as reported last week in the Daily News — the City of Norfolk’s campaign to plant 2,020 trees in 2020.
There are numerous benefits from planting trees, here are some of the most important: Trees provide oxygen; conserve energy; save water; prevent soil erosion; provide food; mark the seasons; provide a canopy and habitat for wildlife; provide wood and increase property value.
The Daily News would like to encourage its readers to plant a tree. Hey, you never know what it will grow up to be.