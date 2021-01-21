Anyone checking on China?

Please, let’s not feign surprise. The signs have been there for years. That the Chinese Communist Party has infiltrated “the very top in power and influence of American society” is old news. The scoop is that they feel secure in stating it.
Whether it’s in government (Congressman Swalwell the latest patsy), on Wall Street, in academia, among the corporate elite (“big tech” included), or in the mainstream media, the stage is set.
Unfortunately, that’s not the worst of it. China appeasers appear rife within the DOJ and the FBI — evidenced in the Biden corruption coverup in which Attorney General Barr and Director Wray participated (not to exclude the Mueller witch hunt and the Comey, McCabe, Strzok, Page and Brennan coup targeting a duly elected president) ... all of which begs a fearful question: Can we ever again place our trust in the country’s intelligence agencies?
Well, sorry to disappoint! A two-tiered system of justice doesn’t inspire confidence, nor does a presidential election stolen by fraudulent balloting. Polls indicate that over 75 percent of respondents, Republicans and Democrats alike, believe that the 2020 result was illegally manipulated — leveraged in part by China sympathizers (COVID-19 integrated). Right on cue, the beneficiary of the egregious maneuvering is paying off the debt.
Which explains why Mr. Biden’s transition team includes a number of Facebook, Google, Amazon and Twitter censors who withheld the Bobulinski bombshell from the voting public. Tapes, photos and a plethora of documents reveal a tangled web of coordinated illicit activity, with profits from influence peddling shared among the family — Hunter, Joe (the “big guy”), and brother Jim, who cited “plausible deniability” as a means of “getting away with it.”
What the documentation also establishes — contrary to Mr. Biden’s specious denial — is that he not only knew about his son’s lucrative dealings with Ukraine and China but also played an active role in the machination. Not coincidentally, Hunter’s laptop revealed that the Bidens were Georgetown office mates with Gongwen Dong, a “business partner” and emissary for a Chinese energy company whose chairman has reportedly gone missing.
But, let’s cut to the chase. In the modern age of politics, issues of principle are a nuisance to be bypassed — whether it means plagiarizing another’s work, lying through one’s teeth, or conspiring with foreign rivals for personal enrichment. Is Joe Biden bothered by what he and his son did, or are his actions simply a part of the same immoral code excused on the basis of the dirty-business, back-room deals that have become standard fare?
Ergo, should Joe Biden be expected to stay behind the times? Why not get into the game and enjoy a number of multi-million dollar 10,000 square foot nests typical of other billionaires — many of whom rose to riches on the back of the forgotten man and woman struggling to make ends meet? Why should a politician’s salary be a stumbling block? If there are favors to be traded, go for it. If it involves fleecing other countries, better yet!
OK, that was facetious. This isn’t Microsoft founder Bill Gates, who has netted $13 billion off the virus. Lockdowns having stoked the purchase of virtual learning devices and software. Mr. Gates advocates for continued shutdowns into 2022. Has he magically morphed into a medical scientist, or is he just another capitalist-turned-socialist unconcerned about the welfare of others — content to add to his riches by defrauding the less fortunate?
Hence two important questions: Does an addiction to profits excuse the violation of another’s well-being? Moreover, is self-evident greed the ultimate evil — serving to befog a moneybags’ sense of one’s own value?
Clearly, it provides a key to character — much in the manner of a politician whose moral compass excuses padding one’s own material resources via iniquitous collusion with hostile foes (the CCP, no less). Enough said?