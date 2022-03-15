Whatever happened to the Joe Biden on the campaign trail? You know, the one who often spoke about respect for Congress and willingness to build alliances within the U.S. Senate by calling on his decades of experience as a senator.
Where has that Joe Biden gone to? Instead, the nation has a president who seems desperate to demonstrate that his administration is on the right track. But when it comes to Build Back Better and voting legislation, it’s not working.
The president hasn’t been able to convince any Republican senators or two from his own party regarding the benefits of such legislation.
So, what does he do? Instead of trying to build the alliances he talked so much about while campaigning for president, Mr. Biden instead has considered simply trying to change the rules of the Senate in his favor. In this case, it’s modifying the filibuster rules to create a path to legislative passage that circumvents the need to build consensus.
This attempt to circumvent the order of the Senate feels highly cynical. Rather than working within the constraints of the higher chamber, the president and his allies simply tear down these longstanding rules and build something more favorable to their worldview in their place.
It calls to mind the angry kid at the park so sore that the game isn’t going his way he decides to take his ball and go home. Or, at a minimum, change the rules of the game so he can win, regardless of whether his team scores more points.
There’s been far too little focus on one simple fact: Mr. Biden’s proposals have struggled and failed not because the system is broken or rigged. It’s because a majority of the Senate disapproves of them. They disapprove for reasons that range from fiscal irresponsibility to philosophical differences to minutiae about how or whether the policy will function if passed.
The reasons are varied, but we believe the opinions are earnestly formed and honestly held.
This opposition isn’t some political peculiarity. It’s something Republican presidents have encountered, too, and been frustrated with. Yet it’s a central part of American democracy — a step in the deliberative process that must be navigated in a practical way if the goal of such deliberation is, indeed, a workable policy that makes the country better.
The answer to a stalled agenda isn’t tearing up the rule book and drawing a new one that suits you better. The answer is better policy. It’s more collaboration and a deeper, more sincere effort to build partnerships.