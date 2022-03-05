Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of less than one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Nebraska. * WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&