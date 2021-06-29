There is no question that Americans love their pets. A lot. But do they love them so much to support giving them the legal rights and privileges of humans?

That is silly, many would say — and we would agree. Even so, the reality is that some animal activists are waging a war against animal ownership.

At issue are so-called animal advocacy bills debated over the last several years in numerous state legislatures across the U.S. that are masking a radical push to give animals the legal rights and privileges of humans.

In Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island and Florida, for example, proposed laws would assign advocates or guardians for animals in the same manner as those appointed for children and people lacking legal capacity.

Sheila Goffe, vice president of government relations for the American Kennel Club, recently wrote, “If enacted into law, these measures will have unprecedented legal ramifications while adding nothing to the animal welfare strictures already in place. What’s more, the laws stand to make everything from animal husbandry to owning a family pet fraught with legal uncertainty and financial risk.”

At the core of these efforts, Ms. Goffe says, are animal activists who see these laws as the first step in their bid to sever the bond between humans and their pets while also curtailing the use of other animals as part of the food supply. By turning animals into “legal beings,” they aim to begin the process of completely removing them from the care and protection of pet owners, livestock producers and others.

At this point, one might be thinking, “Oh, c’mon. This will never happen.” But over the years, we’ve learned not to underestimate the perseverance and radicalism of animal rights activists.

If the laws are passed, they will invite overloaded court dockets and raise a host of unprecedented legal issues, none of which are addressed by the proposed legislative language. For example, there is no guidance for courts regarding which animal species would be entitled to representation.

Even more disturbing, this new legal status may give animals — through their advocates — the ability to make claims for pain and suffering in cases of accidental injury.

The real kicker is that animal welfare will not be improved from these radical legal proposals. For the many Americans who genuinely care about animals — and livestock producers are among them — the real work comes from urging states to focus on improving the enforcement of existing animal cruelty laws.

