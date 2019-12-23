An ode to newspapers everywhere to keep doing what they do

National News 1

How many times have you heard, "I get my news from Facebook?" Just as Christmas gifts from Santa come from somewhere, well, that news on your feed comes from newspapers and news organizations around the country. Here is an offering from the late Jules Loh of AP Newsfeatures that may spread a little Christmas cheer this time of year.

As part of his 2010 obituary, Mr. Loh said of himself: "I am a reporter, period. They can chisel that on my gravestone.’’ But he was also a poet, and we took liberties to change his work a tad to add the Daily News.

Let us raise a Christmas toast

To the Fargo Forum, Vicksburg Post,

The Times, the News, the Beloit Call,

America’s papers, large and small;

 

To all who bring the news diurnal:

The Elkhart Truth, the Courier-Journal,

Rock Island Argus, joy! wassail!

And here’s to the Norfolk Daily News.

 

Sing to the season, sing and laugh!

Sing to the Bloomington Pantagraph.

Sing to the Coos Bay World, and bless

The Escanaba Daily Press.

 

Join the chorus, sing Noel

To the Council Bluffs Nonpareil.

Raise your voice and let us hear it

For the Punxsutawney Spirit.

 

Sing a carol, sing it gaily —

May angels bless the Millville Daily.

Sound a trumpet, ring a bell,

Joy to the Sitka Sentinel!

 

Lift ye now a cup of cheer

To the Bemidji Pioneer.

Quaff a special yuletide dram

For the Garden City Telegram.

 

Let no happiness be imperiled —

Hark the Waco Tribune-Herald!

Hail Gazette of Texarkana,

And Star of Muncie, Indiana!

 

Celebrate! Be not a spoiler;

Hail the Larned Tiller & Toiler,

And hail that journalistic tower,

The ever-current Norwalk Hour.

Betake yourself to a festive pub

And drink to the Kearney Daily Hub.

Shine on, San Antonio Light,

Shine Kansas City Star this night —

 

This night of wonder, night sublime,

Shine upon the Greenwich Time.

Shine Eagle-Beacon, Lowell Sun,

Reach every newsroom, leave out none:

 

The Hereford Brand, Tampa Tribune,

States-Item and Times-Picayune.

Deck the halls with garlands regal,

Salute the Enid Daily Eagle.

 

Hang the tinsel on the tree

With a happy thought for the Fresno Bee.

Reserve at least a brief hooray

For a colorful USA Today.

And ere this season’s memories fade,

Forget not the Toledo Blade.

Forget not Port LaVaca’s Wave

Or the Nugget of Nome ... Oh yes, and save

 

A cheer for the Chieftain and, if you will,

Include the West Plains Daily Quill,

The Portland Oregonian,

The Lumberton Robesonian,

 

The News-Republic of Baraboo,

The daily Gazette of Kalamazoo,

The Boomerang of Laramie,

The Daily Journal of Kankakee,

 

The Journal Star, Peoria,

The Astorian of Astoria ...

And hundreds more, from sea to sea,

God bless them every one! ... (AP).

