An idea for the ages in South Dakota

It’s an idea whose time has come. Actually it’s surprising, but sad, too, that it hasn’t happened. Perhaps it took a visit by President Trump paying his respects to the great men whose faces are carved on Mount Rushmore — emphasizing their contribution to our history, values and culture. Reminders of our heritage and those who are responsible for it should always be in vogue
Which is why I was glad to have a local board hear my proposal that a lifesize bronze of a mounted Sitting Bull be placed before the entrance of the new Monument Health arena. More than merely an apropos piece of artwork in a fittingly visible Rapid City location, it would serve for the thousands who pass by as testimony to our common legacy — an apt symbol of a prominent connection to our state’s annals.
Lest we forget, South Dakota is home to two native sons whose historical significance is virtually unmatched. Millions of pages of print have detailed the exploits of Sitting Bull and Crazy Horse, the preponderance of which testifies not only to their bravery and courage but also to their love for this land and for the native peoples who inhabit it. Their spirited devotion is a record worthy of celebration.
Of course, the Crazy Horse monument between Hill City and Custer is a much deserved tribute to a great warrior. His legend will be forever preserved in granite in the midst of the beautiful Black Hills and an everlasting attraction for visitors from near and far.
However, unlike Crazy Horse who avoided the camera and therefore has no actual picture history, Sitting Bull was photographed on a number of occasions. Recreating a lifesize likeness of the chief on his horse would therefore seem to be a relatively easy undertaking. Moreover, my sense is that donations to finance the endeavor would be readily accessible.
Interestingly, as a junior legion baseball player for Bison back in the 1950s, I had the opportunity to play at Little Eagle, which is a short distance from the cabin where Sitting Bull was killed. One of his decedents was an opposing player who graciously honored our request to take us there after the game.
Looking back now nearly three fourths of a century later, it remains one of my most cherished memories.
Perhaps others, too, have been there and to the guard quarters at Fort Robinson (Nebraska) where Crazy Horse was slain. Yes, those moments have been dutifully recorded by historians recognizing the significance of moments past but not forgotten. Yet, greatness in word and deed in pursuit of an honorable cause merits memorializing beyond words alone.
Yes, some may infer that my suggestion is politically driven. Not so, say I. First, the annual Lakota Nation tournament is perhaps the most anticipated event that Rapid City hosts. Both the games and the pageantry are phenomenal, and my sense is that all who attend would find the Sitting Bull sculpture a fitting manifestation of our state’s venerable history.
Secondly, Rapid City has done well with the replicas of the nation’s presidents — all of whom, although certainly not perfect, are deserving of recognition. The same is true for the capital city of Pierre with the likeliness of former governors appropriately preserved.
Still, to me something seems missing — a rather significant void, if you will. A lifesize bronze encomium to a great Native American leader and South Dakotan of true distinction would be a timely expression of solidarity for our state’s inhabitants.
Could there possibly be a problem with such a reasonable proposal? Lingering prejudice on the part of key decision makers? Well, let’s hope not!