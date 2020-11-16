When the calendar hit October, Madison County had reported 94 COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks — the most in Northeast and North Central Nebraska at the time. Fast-forward more than a month later and those numbers have skyrocketed.
As of Monday, that number had surpassed 700.
Across Northeast and North Central Nebraska, there have been more than 3,700 cases over the past two weeks. Twelve area counties alone have surpassed Madison County’s Oct. 1 numbers.
With new directed health measures in place as of last week, we need to curb this upward trend — especially with Thanksgiving just around the corner.
We commend churches for taking steps on masks, social distancing and going online. We commend retailers such as Walmart closing last week for cleaning and restocking. We commend organizations like the Norfolk Rescue Mission — despite the negative impact on its bottom line — for calling off fundraising events.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest holiday guidance notes that small household gatherings are “an important contributor” and advises older adults and others at heightened risk of severe illness to avoid gathering with people outside their households.
Nevertheless, there’s no need to cancel the holiday. Thanksgiving just might look different this year, whether it be smaller gatherings, video chats, group phone calls or delivering food to family members. Here’s a taste of what’s happening elsewhere.
Jennifer Fliss will serve dessert in her Seattle driveway under a pop-up tent this Thanksgiving.
Bree Carroll, an Air Force spouse, is organizing families to each share their Thanksgiving holiday with one or two of the single airmen who live on base.
Looking ahead to Christmas and knowing that outdoor meals in Massachusetts would be easier in September than on Christmas Day, Liz Devitt recently made the 20-hour trek to Boston to fill Christmas stockings at her mother’s home and admire sentimental ornaments on a tree at her dad’s house.
“It’s a sad time,” said Olga Garcia, who plans to deliver food to family spread along 30 miles of the North Cascades Highway in Washington state. “But it can also be a grateful time: that we’re all here, that we have a roof over our head, a job to go to and enough food to go around. And for those that don’t have enough, we can say, ‘Here’s a plate.’ ”
So whatever you choose to do, use both creativity and caution.