At this time last year, Gina Uhing and Jami Jo Thompson couldn’t have imagined what the coming year would bring.

The coronavirus hadn’t yet arrived in the United States, and China wouldn’t report its first death until Jan. 11. The first case in the U.S. was confirmed in late January, later followed by the World Health Organization declaring a global health emergency.

The U.S. didn’t have a death related to COVID-19 until Feb. 29.

But life here in Northeast and North Central Nebraska was largely unaffected — until mid-March when the U.S. Centers for Disease Control advised no gatherings of 50 or more people in the United States over the next eight weeks.

By then, Uhing and Thompson both saw their responsibilities change dramatically.

Uhing, the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department’s health director, was tasked with coordinating with schools, churches and businesses on how to operate safely. Since March, she also has coordinated with hospitals, doctor’s offices, dentists and other health care workers.

“When we got our first cases in March, nobody knew more than the next person,” Uhing said. “It was like being put in a position of having to fly a plane without a pilot’s license, and someone telling you, ‘Land this plane with all passengers on board alive and well.’ ”

Thompson, the superintendent of Norfolk Public Schools, knows that feeling in making the “gut-wrenching” decision to transition schools to home-based learning. Teachers and administrators had one week to plan out the rest of the school year. Thompson also led a team of school administrators, teachers, guidance counselors, support staff members and parents to form a “return to school” team.

“(We’re) always trying to listen to everybody’s perspective and make the decision that is in the best interest of our students and our staff,” Thompson said. “We’ve kept their safety at the forefront of every decision that we’ve made.”

Both Uhing and Thompson had more than capable teams working with them.

“I may be the captain of the team, but each one of their jobs is incredibly important,” Uhing said. “There’s a lot of pride taken in serving the 56,000-plus people in our district, and that job isn’t done by me alone.”

Thompson expressed similar sentiments, saying “our team has worked extremely hard to try to limit the impact of the pandemic on our students, our families and community.”

These efforts have made Uhing and Thompson worthy recipients of the 2020 Norfolk Area Person of the Year honors.

