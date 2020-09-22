NDN logo

This year especially, we need to be “health heroes.”

Two years ago, the theme of the PATCH Health Fair was “Be A Health Hero.”

Those words especially ring true today. With the decision to cancel this year’s PATCH Health Fair in Norfolk — traditionally around this time each year — Northeast and North Central Nebraskans can’t afford to put aside health checkups because of COVID-19.

It’s no surprise since COVID-19, preventive medicine has become less essential to the public. Many Americans have postponed their annual screenings and physical exams, in an effort to keep themselves out of harm’s way. But this can actually lead to more damage than it can good.

The best way to prevent illness is by getting age-appropriate screenings that can detect early signs of chronic disease — including diabetes, cancer, heart disease, vaccinations (for infections such as influenza) and mental illness

Each year, the health fair in Norfolk would offer a multitude of services, including a complete blood workup for a fraction of the regular cost. Also available were a number of free screenings and risk assessments. Those included blood glucose, blood pressure, colorectal screening kits, skin scope, vision screening, spinal screening, lung cancer screening, peripheral artery disease, heart failure and pulmonary function.

Past events also have featured a 30-foot-wide inflatable colon showing different things that can go wrong in a colon, such as the presence of polyps. Mammograms also have been offered at past health fairs.

We know of many Norfolkans and Northeast Nebraskans who have attended the event year after year as a preventive measure and to monitor their health. In past years, the lab work done at the health fair has helped detect serious health issues. In the event’s absence, that makes it even more important to make health care a priority.

The COVID-19 pandemic is delaying life-saving preventive screening for millions of patients, and our health system is struggling in parts of the country to catch up.

Concerns about contagion, competing demands and shortages of personal protective equipment have limited preventive care visits — most commonly the “routine annual exam” and the Medicare annual wellness visit, according to The New England Journal of Medicine.

Perhaps this crisis will be the impetus for change.

Don’t let COVID-19 stop you from seeing the doctor. It could save your life.

