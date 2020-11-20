When President Donald Trump took office in January 2016, about 70 congressional Democrats skipped the inauguration, including more than a third of California’s 39 Democrats. In addition, thousands of women protested, wearing pink clothing and unusual hats in protest.
Ahead of the election, some Democratic celebrities — like Barbra Streisand, Cher and Miley Cyrus — said they would leave the country if Trump was elected.
Fast forward to 2020. Projected President-elect Joe Biden has called on both sides to unite.
That sounds great, but it apparently has fallen on the deaf ears of some Democrats. On Twitter and Facebook, many videos have captured physical attacks on Trump supporters when they had peacefully gathered to support the president.
Some high-profile liberals have chosen to attack verbally, including New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who said on Howard Stern’s radio show, “If I wasn’t governor of New York, I would have decked him (Trump). Period.”
CNN anchor Christiane Amanpour apologized this week after saying on air, “This week 82 years ago, Kristallnacht happened. It was the Nazis’ warning shot across the bow of our human civilization that led to genocide against a whole identity and, in that tower of burning books, it led to an attack on fact, knowledge, history and proof. After four years of a modern-day assault on those same values by Donald Trump, the Biden-Harris team pledges a return to normal.”
Predictably, actor Alec Baldwin, who regularly portrays Trump in “Saturday Night Live” segments, tweeted, “Bury Trump in a Nazi graveyard and put a swastika on his grave.”
Recently on “60 Minutes,” former President Barack Obama also took several shots at Trump: “The president doesn’t like to lose and — never admits loss. I’m more troubled by the fact that other Republican officials who clearly know better are going along with this, are humoring him in this fashion.”
For those — like so much of the national media — who take issue with some of President Trump’s allegations, don’t forget the false statements made by Mr. Obama, who rarely, if ever, was challenged by the press. Can we ever forget his promise that Americans would be able to keep their insurance under his health care reform plan?
If there truly is interest in uniting, why do Democrat politicians, the media, celebrities and far left groups make incendiary statements and disrupt lawful activities? And has there been any kind of apology given for how Trump was treated?
Biden’s call for unity is admirable, but his words ring hollow. True unification requires at least acknowledgment of past wrongs. If nothing else, it would help if the rhetoric could be toned down during the transition.