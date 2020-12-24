“A thrill of hope the weary world rejoices.”
More than 170 years after composing “O Holy Night” — reflecting on the birth of Jesus as humanity’s redemption — Adolphe Adam couldn’t have fathomed the hymn’s lasting power as a mainstay on the radio and at church services during Christmastime.
Nor could he have envisioned the suffering, grief and division in the world today and how the above-mentioned line in the first verse of his well-known Christmas carol would ring true for 2020.
A world weary of losing loved ones and being separated from them because of 10 long months of social distancing, quarantines and isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A world weary of lockdowns and business shutdowns that sought to stem the spread of the coronavirus but led to economic hardships.
A world weary of protests, demonstrations and rallies over racial injustice and politics — not all of which have been peaceful.
A world weary of a bitter presidential campaign that continues to divide the country, even less than a month before Inauguration Day.
Along with its deluge of back-and-forth battles on social media and cries of fake news, the year was a mess of common horrors and inconveniences driven by political divisions, racial injustice and the deadly and persistent pandemic, with chronic language to match.
But as we head into a different kind of Christmas — with families being urged to keep their gatherings small to halt the spread of COVID-19 — we can take solace in the thrill of hope.
Not because of COVID-19 vaccinations, which offer a semblance of hope in today’s world. While nothing short of remarkable, the development of vaccines by Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and others don’t provide eternal hope.
Instead, the thrill of hope can be found in Jesus, our Prince of Peace.
“For to us a child is born, to us a son is given, and the government will be on his shoulders. And he will be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.” — Isaiah 9:6
That is where we can find hope in this weary world, by celebrating the birth of a savior described so aptly in “O Holy Night.”
“The King of kings lay thus in lowly manger. In all our trials born to be our friend. He knows our need, to our weakness is no stranger. Behold your King; before Him lowly bend. Behold your King; before Him lowly bend.”