There are plenty of American who are blaming President Joe Biden for the recent takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban. His poor handling of evacuation measures falls squarely on him. And his efforts to cast himself as the handcuffed victim of previous decisions are deplorable.

But there also are plenty of Americans who are blaming former President Donald Trump for what’s happening in Afghanistan because he was in office when a peace accord was signed — one that appeared flimsy from the start and subsequently fell apart.

There are also some who are pointing the finger at former President George W. Bush for the mess we read about every day. They say Mr. Bush got the U.S. into the war with Afghanistan and then diverted military attention toward Iraq.

How about this? What if we place the blame on where it should be? The Taliban itself, as well as the Islamic State that has claimed responsibility for bombings at the airport in Kabul.

One doesn’t need to be a military expert to realize the only thing that prevented the Taliban from taking over the entire nation in years past was the presence of the American military. And that, once U.S. soldiers left, the country would again fall into the hands of the Taliban. Everyone in Afghanistan understood this dynamic, which is why the Afghan National Army was so quick to dissolve rather than fight.

The U.S. spent a trillion dollars and gave the lives of thousands of American warriors to secure freedom for Afghanistan from radical religious tyranny. It is, indeed, tragic and sad that all those effort and sacrifices did not result in a permanent solution.

The Americans who gave their lives in Afghanistan should be our focus, rather than pointing fingers and assessing blame. It’s important to note, though, that dying for a lost cause is not dying for nothing. The world owes the soldiers — and their families — a tremendous debt of gratitude for their service to America and humanity. Perhaps one day someone in Afghanistan will lead that nation to freedom, inspired by the U.S. commitment.

Gary Meltz, who leads a crisis and political risk management in Washington, D.C., makes this good point: “Placing the blame on Biden or Trump for the current situation in Afghanistan — and not the Taliban — risks engaging in faulty and arrogant thinking that America is all-powerful and can solve all the world’s ills. We cannot.”

Rather, what Americans can do now is pray for Afghanistan, and thank and console those Americans whose friends or family members were killed or wounded in this country’s longest war.

