Those who value freedom of expression and open debate should have been at the most recent Lower Elkhorn NRD board meeting. There was a healthy exchange between board members and the staff that is the basis for what democracy is all about.
The First Amendment provides for freedom of expression, including freedom of speech so that board members might express opinions and ask questions.
For those who missed the story, some of the Lower Elkhorn NRD board members questioned if the district’s general manager misspoke about the authority the board gave him when he testified recently before state senators. The questions came up when Mike Sousek, the district’s general manager, was giving his administrative report at the board’s regular December meeting in Norfolk. The questions were raised by board members Jerry Allemann and Scott Clausen.
All the specifics about what was stated and who stated it is important. In addition, what else was important and impressive is how board members were willing to engage one another and the staff to try to find out what they believed to be the truth. Moreover, as more board members became involved, they participated in a mostly orderly fashion.
While some of the exchanges were uncomfortable, it is OK for boards to get into arguments. Democracy sometimes requires hard discussions. In fact, it is refreshing sometimes to see board members have these types of discussions in front of the public and the press. It lets everyone know the board is doing its homework and is passionate about its role.
Sure, it can be a fine line between arguing just to try and score political points, but in this situation, the exchange and length of time was warranted. This was a big enough topic — the possible building of a dam at Battle Creek — that public discussion is needed.
It wasn’t until the exchange had reached an impasse and some profanity used that Mark Hall, chairman of the Lower Elkhorn NRD, called on board members to stop discussing it because they got off track. He was right to do so.
A lot of people have discussed this issue over the decades. There is some distrust. In addition, such a project would involve millions of taxpayer dollars. Lives would be disrupted, some directly. Many people would also benefit. So this is a topic that should have and continue to be discussed in the open — provided it is orderly.
While the board has had disagreements in the past, care must be taken to make sure those differences are kept in the past on each issue. In addition, allowing an open atmosphere maximizes the opportunity of each board member to develop his own personality and potential to the fullest. That’s good government leadership.