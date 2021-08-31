Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley has issued a * Flood Warning for... Western Burt County in east central Nebraska... Dodge County in east central Nebraska... Northwestern Washington County in east central Nebraska... Northeastern Antelope County in northeastern Nebraska... Southern Cedar County in northeastern Nebraska... Northeastern Colfax County in northeastern Nebraska... Cuming County in northeastern Nebraska... Knox County in northeastern Nebraska... Northeastern Madison County in northeastern Nebraska... Pierce County in northeastern Nebraska... Stanton County in northeastern Nebraska... Southwestern Thurston County in northeastern Nebraska... Wayne County in northeastern Nebraska... * Until 245 PM CDT Tuesday. * At 541 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 2 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include... Norfolk, Fremont, Wayne, West Point, Pierce, Stanton, Wakefield, Plainview, Battle Creek, Wisner, Creighton, Bloomfield, Pender, Randolph, Scribner, Lyons, Hooper, Osmond, Beemer and Clarkson. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. &&