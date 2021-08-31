Talking about the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse stated it bluntly and succinctly: “When you’ve fought on behalf of Americans to protect our people, you’re welcome in my neighborhood.”
That includes the tireless work of the U.S. military in evacuating thousands of people since the Taliban takeover Aug. 14. The work could hardly be more urgent or dangerous as Thursday’s suicide bombing attack killing 13 U.S. Marines and injuring 18 demonstrated. Nearly 100 Afghans also were killed and scores more wounded.
The tireless work includes the scores of U.S. combat veterans working on their own to rescue the Afghans who served alongside them. One of those veterans, Spencer Sullivan, is working to find refuge for Abdulhaq Sodais, a translator he worked with while in Afghanistan. His future hinges on an asylum hearing in a German court after he was denied a U.S. visa. “My father said the Taliban were knocking on every single door in Herat looking for guys who worked for the coalition forces,” Sodais said.
That includes the informal group of former American Afghan war fighters collectively called “Task Force Pineapple,” which had escorted hundreds of Afghan allies and their families to the Kabul airport for emergency evacuation.
That includes the Afghan couple who arrived in Philadelphia last week after navigating the streets of Taliban-controlled Kabul with their six children for three days before making it onto a rescue flight. The 36-year-old father had worked for a security company at the U.S. Embassy and then for a defense contractor since 2004. By the time his three-year wait for a visa came through on Aug. 8, the Taliban was making its way toward Kabul and would move on the city a week later.
That includes lawmakers such as Sasse and Nebraska Rep. Don Bacon, who said his office was working with more than 800 people seeking to get out of Afghanistan.
That includes ordinary Americans who contributed to the nearly $30 million raised for conservative media star Glenn Beck’s The Nazarene Fund to fund a private airlift to rescue 7,000 Christians from Afghanistan.
“A great nation is a nation that keeps its word. The American people need to understand who we’re talking about here,” Sasse told Wallace. “We’re talking about men and women who risk their lives to protect Americans. They fought hand-in-hand with our troops and we made promises to them.”
And even though the withdrawal deadline has arrived, let’s hope that Americans and their allies continue to do everything possible to follow through on that promise.