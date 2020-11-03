After an hourslong wait on election night in 2016, Donald Trump took to the stage at 1:50 a.m. and told his jubilant supporters: “Sorry to keep you waiting, complicated business.”
Twenty minutes earlier, Trump had captured Wisconsin’s 10 electoral votes, putting him over the 270 threshold to defeat Democrat Hillary Clinton.
This year, with millions of mail-in and absentee ballots that need to be counted, Americans may be in for another long wait in the race between Trump and Democrat Joe Biden. There are rising expectations that days or weeks might pass before the outcome is known.
Count Trump among that group. “I think this will end up in the Supreme Court,” he said last month of the election.
While we hope that won’t be the case, Americans should expect and be prepared for the worst. The pandemic has sparked an unmatched shift to early voting, by mail or otherwise.
As of this past weekend, close to 100 million people had voted already. That’s more than half of the total who cast ballots in the 2016 race. In one state, Texas, more votes have already been cast than in all of 2016.
While Americans have become accustomed to learning who will be their next president on election night, that would be far from unprecedented. Until 1937, presidents were inaugurated in March, partly because it took so long to report and count the vote.
And, of course, the 2000 election did end up in the Supreme Court and was not resolved until Dec. 12 — 35 days after the election.
So far this year, the high court has dealt with election cases involving Alabama, Maine, Montana, Rhode Island and South Carolina. And just in the past two weeks, the court sided with Republicans to prevent Wisconsin from counting mailed ballots that are received after Election Day. But the court gave Democrats wins by leaving in place extended timelines for receiving ballots in North Carolina and Pennsylvania.
Pennsylvania’s three-day extension to receive and count absentee ballots would take on enormous importance if it turns out to be the crucial state in the election and the votes received between Nov. 3 and Nov. 6 are potentially decisive.
“It has the makings of a perfect storm,” University of Iowa law professor Derek Muller told The Associated Press of the situation in Pennsylvania.
As with any storm, Americans should be prepared to ride out this storm however long it lasts — whether it be hours, days or weeks.