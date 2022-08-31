Many Americans were disappointed Monday morning when NASA called off the launch of its new moon rocket on its debut flight with three test dummies after last-minute problems developed, including unexplained engine trouble. The next launch attempt will not take place until Friday at the earliest and could be off until mid-September or later. The mission, when it happens, will be the first flight in NASA’s Artemis project, a quest to put astronauts back on the moon for the first time since the Apollo program ended 50 years ago.
There were many Americans who had perfectly responsible reactions on social media to the delay. They were disappointed obviously, but they recognized safety has to be the top priority. Then there were the negative responses — not the majority — but plenty of whom were plenty critical. You’d think the United States just lost a war and had nothing to show for it but trillions of dollars spent.
In the 1960s, the United States was able to put a man on the moon because we were a nation that believed in itself. We had Americans who dreamed, were willing to do the hard work, making sacrifices to achieve a goal, working as a team for that goal and having the deep desire to achieve more than anyone thought was possible for oneself and others around them.
Now, we get a delay and some people seem to think it all is a failure. They said the nation should not be spending the funds or that the country can’t do it. What happened to American ingenuity? Would have we been able to achieve great things in the past if social media was around?
The 322-foot spaceship is the most powerful rocket ever built by NASA, out-muscling even the Saturn V that took the Apollo astronauts to the moon, according to the Associated Press. Test dummies are to be used on this first flight. Assuming the shakedown flight goes well when it happens, astronauts will climb aboard for the second Artemis mission and fly around the moon and back as soon as 2024. A two-person lunar landing could follow by the end of 2025.
Fortunately, there are still people willing to dream and work to make it happen. Look at Elon Musk. His Falcon project failed three times. The first launch had an issue shortly after launch. On the second launch, the second stage separated successfully, but it veered back into the first stage and was destroyed. The third flight, the payload did not separate.
Mr. Musk was out of money. He and his group still had parts for one more launch. It was successful, and they put satellites in orbit for an Indian company. SpaceX later got a contract to develop an unmanned capsule and a larger booster rocket to resupply the space station. And it has gone on from there. People didn’t quit believing.
We need to dream of doing the hard work, making sacrifices to achieve a goal, working as a team for that goal and having the deep desire to achieve more than anyone thought was possible for yourself and others around you.