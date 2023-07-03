Americans may not be well versed on July 4, but importance remains

Results of recent polls indicate that, as a group, Americans are woefully lacking in their knowledge of the specifics of U.S. history. So, as Northeast and North Central Nebraskans celebrate Independence Day this week, it seems appropriate to provide a bit of detail about the holiday in hopes that it contributes to better understanding and appreciation of the importance and significance of America’s birthday.
Americans think of July 4, 1776, as a day that represents the Declaration of Independence and the birth of the United States of America as an independent nation. But July 4, 1776, wasn’t the day that the Continental Congress decided to declare independence. They did that on July 2, 1776, according to the constitutionfacts.com website.
July 4 also wasn’t the day the American Revolution started (that had happened back in April 1775). And it wasn’t the day Thomas Jefferson wrote the first draft of the Declaration of Independence. Or the date on which the declaration was delivered to Great Britain (that didn’t happen until November 1776). Or the date it was signed — that was Aug. 2, 1776.
So what did happen on July 4, 1776?
That was the day the Continental Congress approved the final wording of the Declaration of Independence. They’d been working on it for a couple of days after the draft was submitted on July 2 and finally agreed on all of the edits and changes.
July 4, 1776, became the date that was included on the Declaration of Independence and the fancy handwritten copy that was signed in August (the copy now displayed at the National Archives in Washington, D.C.) It’s also the date that was printed on the original printed copies of the declaration that were circulated throughout the new nation.
So, when people thought of the Declaration of Independence, July 4, 1776, was the date they remembered.
The nation celebrates Constitution Day on Sept. 17 of each year, which is the anniversary of the date the Constitution was signed, not the anniversary of the date it was approved. It’s worth noting that if America had followed this same approach for the Declaration of Independence, Independence Day would be celebrated on Aug. 2 of each year, the day the Declaration of Independence was signed.
For the first 15 or 20 years after the declaration was written, Americans didn’t celebrate it much on any date. It was too new, and too much else was happening in the young nation. But celebrations of the Fourth of July became more common as the years went on and in 1870, almost a hundred years after the declaration was written, Congress first declared July 4 to be a national holiday.
Even if all the details and history of Independence Day aren’t always recalled, it remains a day worth celebrating.