Often times in rural areas, people working the land express a straightforward desire to get paid fairly for what they can produce. They seek to live by an honest set of values, with as little government interference possible.
They believe in a free market system where one gets rewarded with a paycheck for what they produce: livestock, crops or other agricultural products. Self-sufficiency is prized.
Contrast this with the growing movement of socialism, which promises something for everyone. With it comes a desire to look at government for answers. It’s not just roads, basic education and police protection that government is expected to provide, but also health care, postsecondary education and minimum wages independent of market conditions. What’s more, some want increased regulations or government subsidies when there is a perception that a product or service costs more than it should.
One of the absolutely necessary things to explain about socialism, especially to those who haven’t experienced it firsthand or been taught about it, it is how it fails – it’s just a matter of time. Look at Cuba and Venezuela, for example. Without exception, socialism has never worked long-term.
Why? Because it is a failed economic system. The more that taxes are increased and regulations are enacted to back socialistic policies, the less incentive and desire there is to work to get ahead. Government gets looked at to be everything to everyone, which it can’t be. The more that people look to the government for answers, the more freedom they surrender.
One of the most disheartening aspects since the Cold War is Americans losing their commitment to liberty. Americans seem to be unwilling or unable to confront the current enemies of liberty, which includes those who seek to control speech, what type of protests are allowed, what views of history are taught or rewritten — even restricting religious freedoms guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution.
The bottom line is that free market systems work. The more industries that can be kept private, the more jobs that can be retained or created with opportunities for people to better themselves. And as more people have incentives to better themselves, the more successful everyone becomes.
With socialism, heavy taxes and stringent regulations stifle businesses. Production falls off. The ruling class imposes socialistic beliefs that everyone is equal, but over time everyone continues to lose until there is widespread misery for everyone but those who grabbed the power.
In this year’s elections, it would be wise to keep the differences between free markets and controlled markets in mind, and then cast ballots for those who favor the former.
* * *
Coming Monday: Endorsement given for a seat in the U.S. Senate.