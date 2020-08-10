In his bid for a second term in 1984, President Ronald Reagan won 49 states — all but Minnesota and Washington, D.C. — in one of the biggest landslides in U.S. election history.
His margin of victory over Democrat Walter Mondale was nearly 17 million popular votes, the second largest in history behind Richard Nixon’s margin over George McGovern in 1972. His electoral landslide of 525-13 was second only to Franklin Roosevelt’s 523-8 margin over Alf Landon in 1936.
One couldn’t fathom such a landslide — no matter the party — happening today in this era of such partisan divide.
By comparison, Donald Trump won 30 states and had 304 electoral votes to Democrat Hillary Clinton’s 227 in 2016 but lost the popular vote by more than 2.8 million votes.
Nobody’s predicting a 1984 landslide this November, but there are some curious similarities between now and then.
Like Reagan, President Donald Trump is a Republican seeking a second term in office on the strength of a healthy economy — or, in Trump’s case, it was until COVID-19 devastated the country. The election was also notable for being the first time a major party included a woman on its ticket — Geraldine Ferraro, Mondale’s running mate. This year, Democrat Joe Biden is widely expected to choose a woman as his running mate.
Turning 78 in November, Biden and Trump, at 74, to a lesser degree have faced questions about his age. In 1984, the 73-year-old Reagan famously shot down those questions during a debate when he was asked about being the oldest president in U.S. history and whether there was any doubt he could do the job.
“I want you to know that also I will not make age an issue of this campaign,” Reagan responded about the 56-year-old Mondale. “I am not going to exploit for political purposes my opponent’s youth and inexperience.”
From then on, the landslide kept building, underscoring the importance of debates.
In this election cycle, if the calendar holds, Trump and Biden won’t debate until Sept. 29 — by then, 16 states will have started voting.
The nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates has rejected a request from the Trump campaign to either add a debate or move up the calendar for the three scheduled contests.
With COVID-19 and an increased demand for mail-in ballots, this would appear to be the time to make a change. The American people deserve to hear from both candidates before casting their votes.