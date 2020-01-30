It has been more than a week since the U.S. Senate began to consider whether to convict or acquit President Trump on each article of impeachment.
All this impeachment coverage in print and over the airwaves comes on the heels of weeks and weeks of coverage and opinions from the media before the House finally voted to impeach Trump last December. That was further delayed until Jan. 15, when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi finally signed the articles of impeachment, charging Trump with abuse of power and obstructing Congress.
Depending on what networks you watch or what columnists you read, you might not think you are watching or reading about the same sets of facts related to impeachment.
When the Senate voted to block attempts by Democrats to subpoena documents and witnesses for the impeachment trial, it drew this reaction.
Liberal columnist Ann McFeatters wrote, “All 100 senators vowed by sacred oath to dispense impartial justice. And then, on a strictly partisan vote, 53-47, they voted against a fair trial. Is this how democracy dies?”
Conservative columnist Michael Reagan wrote, “But now, thanks to the Democrats’ blind hatred of President Trump, the bar has been lowered to where if a president doesn’t immediately roll over and give Congress whatever people or documents it wants, he’ll get impeached. It’s been frustrating having to watch the first three ridiculously long, tedious days of the Senate impeachment hearings, which Democrats are cynically using as a weapon to stain Trump ahead of the 2020 election and hurt some Republican senators who face tight races in the fall.”
It’s hard at times to believe we are dealing with the same sets of facts. It also looks like the Senate is doing what that House did when Republicans were denied the right to call witnesses and sometimes prevented from asking questions. Maybe turnabout is fair play?
In the end, the Senate will eventually vote on whether to convict or acquit the president. Convicting Trump and removing him from office takes 67 votes. That would mean 20 Republicans would have to join Democrats in the effort, which is unlikely.
By now, it appears most Americans who care have already made up their minds. Those who don’t care aren’t likely to suddenly start caring. That’s why, it’s OK to turn off the impeachment coverage or read about other topics.
As one reporter wrote about the Nielsen ratings when TV impeachment ratings dropped below soap operas, “More people would rather watch the predictable, fake melodrama offered by soap operas than the predictable, fake melodrama currently being peddled by the Democrats.”