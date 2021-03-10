On Feb. 16, Norfolk experienced an air temperature of -31 degrees. But by early March, the city was reaching the lower 60s, representing a nearly 100-degree difference in less than three weeks.
It was a big adjustment for all living things, but one that could happen in one 24-hour day on Mars.
According to the National Weather Service, an average Mars day temperature is about -81 degrees. And during the winter, temperatures near the planet’s poles can get down to -195 degrees. But here’s the encouraging part — a summer day on Mars may get up to 70 degrees near the equator.
“In general, Mars has highly variable weather and is often cloudy. The planet swings from being warm and dusty to cloudy and cold. Mars long ago was likely a warmer, wetter planet with a thicker atmosphere, able to sustain oceans or seas,” according to the National Weather Service.
While COVID-19 news coverage overshadowed most media attention of NASA’s Perseverance rover landing on Mars on Feb. 18, it doesn’t diminish the accomplishment. Just recently, President Joe Biden held a video call with scientists and engineers who were responsible for the landing. During the brief chat, Biden congratulated and thanked the team, stressing that it came at a crucial time for the nation.
“It’s so much bigger than landing Perseverance on Mars,” Biden said. “It’s about the American spirit. And you brought it back. You brought it back in a moment we so desperately needed.”
Space certainly isn’t a partisan issue. Former President Donald Trump signed the Space Policy Directive 1 in December 2017, which officially called for NASA to begin work on a human exploration program that would return astronauts to the surface of the moon and lay the groundwork for a sustained presence. From John Kennedy to Ronald Reagan, presidents have also endorsed space exploration.
So, at a time when there seem to be few things Americans can agree on, perhaps space travel can be the unifier. It did just that in July 1969 when Americans set foot on the moon, temporarily forgetting about the Vietnam War, race riots and the Cold War with the Soviet Union.
And the space program has led to new technology and discoveries. The list includes such things as memory foam, water filters, freeze-dried foods and the technology that makes CAT scans and MRIs possible.
We know there are massive challenges if humans are ever going to survive on another planet, but landing a rover that can send back video and audio sounds from another planet 300 million miles away is impressive. And it is a reminder that it is OK to feel proud and celebrate American ingenuity.