It seems like there have been a lot of stipulations attached to the dollars that are being provided by the American Relief Act.
The act’s primary purpose when it was passed was “to deliver immediate and direct relief to families and workers impacted by the COVID-19 crisis through no fault of their own. This law is one of the most progressive pieces of legislation in history and will build a bridge to an equitable economic recovery,” according to the U.S. Department of the Treasury.
The problem is — at this point — nobody seems to be certain exactly what the funds can be spent on. Madison County, like other counties and municipalities, will be getting part of the $1.9 trillion in federal funds passed by Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden.
Nebraska’s overall share is expected to be about $1 billion. Based on early figures, it appears Madison County’s allotment will be more than $6.8 million.
Some people have suggested the funds should be used on such things as roads or to boost salaries of employees, which are behind the pay scale in other similar-sized counties. Although it isn’t entirely clear what are allowable expenses, Madison County commissioners said they are relatively certain those options won’t qualify.
But there is one thing that seems likely to qualify – and it makes sense.
The idea arose in connection with the reality that the state is going to be reducing the funds provided to support the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department. Commissioners Ron Schmidt and Troy Uhlir are right to say the county is being given an “unfunded mandate.”
There is no doubt of the importance of the health departments over the past two decades, especially during emergencies. Who knows where Nebraska would be without their work during the COVID-19 pandemic — ranging from getting out information to testing to immunizations and much more?
While the department has headquarters in Wisner, it includes satellite offices in Norfolk and Tekamah. The idea being considered for the county, which helps to fund the department, would be to purchase the Norfolk building with a portion of the American Rescue funds.
Dollars spent on the lease could then be applied toward operations, making up for the lost state revenue. Uhlir, the county’s board chairman, said the county has to have its funds spoken for by 2024 and dispersed by 2026.
Let’s just hope the federal government gives the directive that it is OK for the funds to be spent on the building so the agency no longer has to pay a monthly lease.