U.S. healthcare spending has reached a new high, according to the latest federal data. Should Americans be pleased or concerned?
An estimate of national health expenditures by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services reached $3.8 trillion in 2019, an increase of 4.6 percent over the previous year. It’s more than any other country spends on health care, and it’s just under 18 percent of the national economy.
But perhaps a good way to look at it is that the dollars represent a good deal for American patients, who continue to get far better care than their counterparts elsewhere in the world.
Sally Pipes is the Thomas W. Smith fellow in healthcare policy at the Pacific Research Institute in San Francisco. She’s also a native Canadian but is no hometown booster when it comes to health care. What’s important, she said, is to look beyond expenditures.
“Canada spent just over $5,400 per person in 2019. In the United Kingdom, per capita healthcare spending was a mere $4,653. The American tab is nearly 2.5 times higher, at more than $11,500 per person,” she wrote. “Yet timely medical care is also far harder to come by in countries with government-run health care, like Canada and the United Kingdom. The median wait for specialist care in Canada in 2020 was over 22 weeks. In some provinces, it’s more than 40 weeks.” Treatment delays are just as common in the United Kingdom’s National Health Service.
American patients also have better access to the latest medical treatments and technologies. Between 2011 and 2017, there were 220 new drugs launched worldwide. Roughly 90 percent were available to Americans. By comparison, United Kingdom patients had access to just 67 percent. Fewer than half were available to Canadian, French, and Australian patients.
Ms. Pipes also pointed out that the United States is notorious for having the highest drug prices in the world. But drug spending accounts for a relatively small portion of the overall U.S. health bill — just 10 percent. “As a share of national health expenditures, that’s less than what much of the rest of the developed world spends on drugs,” she wrote.
So, the key question Americans should be asking isn’t whether the nation spends too much on care but whether we are getting a good value for our money. While there’s certainly room for improvement, the answer to that second question is an emphatic yes.