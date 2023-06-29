It wasn’t exactly front page news, but a few media outlets reported earlier this month on something many of us suspected — the body mass index (BMI) — should not be the sole determining factor if someone is obese.
Delegates at the annual meeting of the American Medical Association House of Delegates adopted a policy aimed at clarifying how BMI can be used as a measure in medicine.
According to the American Medical Association (AMA), the new policy was part of the AMA Council on Science and Public Health report, which evaluated the history with BMI, including problems and complaints over the years.
The AMA report also “outlined the harms and benefits of using BMI and pointed to BMI as an imperfect way to measure body fat in multiple groups given that it does not account for differences across race/ethnic groups, sexes, genders and age-span. Given the report’s findings, the new policy supports AMA in educating physicians on the issues with BMI and alternative measures for diagnosing obesity.”
The new policy states the AMA recognizes issues with using BMI “due to its historical harm, its use for racist exclusion and because BMI is based primarily on data collected from previous generations of non-Hispanic White populations.” The AMA is now suggesting that it be used in conjunction with other measures, such as visceral fat, body composition, relative fat mass, waist circumference and genetic or metabolic factors.
“The policy noted that BMI is significantly correlated with the amount of fat mass in the general population but loses predictability when applied on the individual level. The AMA also recognizes that relative body shape and composition differences across race/ethnic groups, sexes, genders and age-span is essential to consider when applying BMI as a measure of adiposity and that BMI should not be used as a sole criterion to deny appropriate insurance reimbursement.”
Why does it matter? BMI has been used by some in the insurance industry to encourage employees to lose weight or pay higher premiums. In some cases, penalties — such as lost sick time — come into play if employees don’t seek to lose weight or work with a physician on a weight loss plan.
Many of us have long suspected BMI was inaccurate or should not be the sole factor. We know many people could stand to lose weight, but based on BMI alone, a 6-foot-1 man who weighs 185 pounds is overweight and 225 is obese. That is about the typical size of an NFL running back, and not many people would conclude such a body structure is obese.
We welcome the changes by the AMA on BMI. We also believe that Americans — by and large (pun intended) — could lose a few pounds. But to use one such tool is dangerous, especially when it hits many Americans struggling to pay for health insurance especially hard.