Trust me, this is something that I’m not pleased to announce, but it comes on good authority.
Both my columns and my emails are being monitored (by the NSA, presumably). The source (whose identity will remain concealed) might legitimately be called an Eric Snowden clone — given a strong passion for sifting out and unmasking egregious, groundless governmental spying.
No, that newsy tidbit didn’t come as a complete surprise. The first clue? Items sent by me in March 2020 to a friend overseas never arrived at their destination (not even the Pony Express would have been that slow).
Of course, the pandemic could affect mail delivery; however, a similar package mailed a few weeks later (same paper enclosures and manilla envelope but with a different return address and postmark) arrived on schedule.
OK, you can call me sneaky. That’s fair. However, instinct nowadays is a basic tool of survival, especially in the case of conservative columnists. And, it’s true, while an animal’s senses provide it with an automatic code of action (no power of choice), humans (rational ones at least) choose actions by thinking.
It’s a natural virtue providing a foundation from which other talents (aptitude, intuition, impulse, etc.) may proceed. They’re all by-products.
Which brings me back to the aforementioned revelation and what’s transpired since the Jan. 6 debacle at the U. S. Capitol. Innocent Americans (Conservative and Republican, which appears to be a threatening combination) have subsequently been targeted by the FBI.
They’ve been arrested and summarily jailed, had their possessions ransacked and scrutinized, been physically and mentally abused, had their reputations tarnished, etc.
Ergo, writers favoring traditional views and values would reasonably suspicion that political operatives may be tuning in, so to speak. Yes, if you’re like me these days, you’re constantly thinking about what you think about.
Indeed, the very processes by which our minds are formed are being manipulated to fit a sinister (socialist-communist) agenda — casting doubt on the long treasured conviction that we live in a free country.
Still, nothing in this life supercedes the verdict of one’s own mind. The (im)moral righteousness of rule by force (pertaining to the formation of standards that are right and just or not) is freedom’s ruin. It produces robots — squelching the ability or inclination to think for oneself. It epitomizes weak leadership — serving to confirm the ever increasing sentiment that incompetent people are running the government.
Which speaks of a scheming cadre of inept hypocrites who fit the bill as constant switchables without any shape, a la Joe Biden, the CDC, Anthony Fauci, the NEA, Kamala Harris, AOC, Nancy Pelosi, etc. The fabrications are dizzying — whether related to vaccine effectiveness (or not), mask mandates (or not), school closures (or not), taxpayer funded Wuhan Lab complicity (or not), amnesty for illegals (or not), defunding the police (or not), etc.
Sadly, there’s no there, there — nothing approaching principle. They’ve thrown in the white flag — surrendering the realm of mind and thought and values and morality to satanic ritual. They-ye gotten lost among their fibs forsaking any trace of conscience and casting any remains of trust in government to the proverbial wind.
Can compulsive liars gain victory over their victims? Indeed, power and control is their end game — a bucket of muck, spilt!
As for me, cowering in fear isn’t an option. At my age and status, my intention is to continue penning the truth regardless of consequence. Anything having to do with politics always occasions expense in one form or another ... hence the impetus to establish a personal repository of responsible citizenship where moments of clarity are stored in the pride of having been lived.
That, dear readers, is worth taking to the grave!