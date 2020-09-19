Videos on social media apparently are making more Americans aware of made-up news and information, but that doesn’t appear to be stopping it.
A June 2019 study by the Pew Research Center indicates that two-thirds of Americans (67%) said made-up news and information cause a great deal of confusion, followed by 63% who said videos and images altered to mislead the public cause a great deal of confusion.
More than half (52%) believe the same about breaking information that gets published before being checked.
Slightly less than half (48%) said they are confused by news and information that is factual but is presented in a way that favors one side.
While that study was completed more than a year ago, it isn’t apparent that major media outlets are trying to correct it.
In recent weeks, consider:
Former Vice President Joe Biden stepped off a private plane and waved like he was saying hello to well-wishers. A video on Twitter from another angle shows that he wasn’t waving to anyone and it doesn’t appear there was anybody from the public in attendance.
CBS used a photo from Latinos for Trump in Phoenix that showed a crowded room but led viewers to believe it as an event for Biden.
The Atlantic used four anonymous sources to allege that the president referred to fallen soldiers as “losers” and “suckers.” Several current and former Trump administration members on the trip where the comments were allegedly made have denied Trump made the statements.
Dr. Jonathan Reiner, a CNN medical expert, said it was “negligent homicide” for President Trump to hold an indoor campaign rally in Nevada last Sunday. “What else could you call an act that because of its negligence results in the death of others?” Reiner, a professor at George Washington University, said on CNN. “If you have a mass gathering now in the United States in a place like Nevada or just about any other place with hundreds or thousands of people, people will get infected and some of those people will die.”
Yet Dr. Reiner didn’t call out the tens of thousands of people protesting in the streets, gambling in a casino or burning down small businesses in riots, as Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh pointed out on Twitter.
The media can and must do better.
If the media doesn’t police itself against misleading and one-sided stories, people will lose all confidence in news broadcasts.