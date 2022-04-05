Jennifer Granholm — President Joe Biden’s secretary of energy — was on target recently when she addressed high gasoline prices, noting that in “this moment of crisis, we need more supply.”
But then she missed the mark by indicating that the White House was considering accommodating demands from Saudi Arabia, Iran and Venezuela in order to gain access to more barrels of oil.
George Miller — a former chairman of the U.S. House Committee on Natural Resources and, it should be noted, a Democrat — has a better idea than petitioning human rights abusers overseas. “We need to take advantage of the options readily available on U.S. soil, especially when there are clean, domestic alternatives that can deliver immediate savings,” he recently wrote.
Gasoline may be setting records for cost, but so is the discount on homegrown biofuels. In fact, a gallon of U.S. ethanol has been trading around a dollar below its oil-based counterpart. The only thing stopping more Americans from tapping into that savings is the limited availability of higher ethanol blends like E15.
“Even adding 5% more ethanol to the standard E10 blend can make a big difference, with E15 retailing at more than 50 cents per gallon cheaper than regular gasoline in some parts of the country,” he wrote.
That’s what makes this all the more baffling. President Biden and his administration is committed to promoting clean energy — biofuels certainly meet that definition — and has vowed that his “administration is using every tool at their disposal to protect American families and businesses from rising prices at the gas pump.”
But he’s not. That’s because, without action by the president, retailers currently offering E15 will be forced to take it off the market as of June 1. Outdated federal gasoline regulations inadvertently prohibit selling E15 in the summer, a legal quirk that consumer advocates have suggested the Environmental Protection Agency fix to save consumers money and extend domestic fuel supplies.
Nationwide, E15 could save drivers an extra $12 billion or more, Mr. Miller says. Even better, it is a fuel made from plants — grown on U.S. soil by U.S. farmers — that reduces greenhouse gas emissions by 46 percent.
A bipartisan coalition of House and Senate leaders are pushing for Mr. Biden and EPA Administrator Michael Regan to increase quickly the supply of lower-cost biofuels available to motorists. Rescinding the June 1 ban on E15 sales would be an important first step.
The EPA has taken the same step in response to fuel shortages in the past, and with fuel prices breaking records, adding more biofuels to mix should be a no-brainer.