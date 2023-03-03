A recent letter writer to an advice columnist featured nationally in newspapers wrote about a cult-like mentality in his political group.
Here is the crux of the letter. “I’m a member of a politically based affinity group that is going through a lot of dysfunction; it all boils down to an insular, cult-mentality kind of vibe. Our group refuses to cooperate with anyone who doesn’t share our exact (very niche) politics. However, we’re supposed to be a political education group, so this attitude really bogs us down, especially when we’re also dealing with weekly events, a high-maintenance guest speaker (who’s now canceled because he didn’t find our proposed event ‘fun’), conflicts over branding in our newsletter, activist burnout and more.”
Unfortunately, this seems to be a prevailing attitude in the United States now. Go to almost any social media platform, and you will find this type of attitude. If someone disagrees with a point of view, they won’t even listen to them or their points.
Democrats who don’t like Republican views call them Nazis and say that conservatives are racist and want to keep minorities — especially Blacks — from bettering themselves. Republicans are no better. They claim that Democrats are socialists and want to turn the United States into communism or at least socialism. Any government program, it seems, should be eliminated.
The reality is that neither side’s claims are accurate to what is happening.
It is time that all generations of Americans recognize what a gift we have. Billionaire investor Warren Buffett of Nebraska has stated publicly how fortunate he feels to be in Nebraska. He credits his success of being American as merely an accident of birth — the result of winning the “ovarian lottery.”
He has calculated his odds of his being born an American male at 80-to-1. But he has gone further. If someone thinks that the United States is such a bad place, would they will be willing to put their marble back in the bag and pull out another of the marbles, representing another country or another situation?
Ask the farm laborer from Mexico how delighted he is to be in the United States working. Ask the cab driver in Chicago from Sudan what it is like to be in the United States, not having to worry about civil war or corruption. Ask the Korean or Vietnam veteran who knows what a totalitarian government is like and what freedoms we as Americans take for granted.
It is like parents who give their child an expensive gift. They tell them to play with it, enjoy it and be appreciative of it. But be careful not to break it. Once it is broken, it might be able to be fixed.
The United States could be at such a point now. We need to be careful not to break this wonderful gift we have been given. We must find a way to work out our differences peacefully.