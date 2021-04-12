In other news
Throughout the pandemic, independent grocery stores have provided essential items and goods for residents in small towns throughout the region.
NORFOLK — I knocked on heaven’s door this morning and God answered and said, “My child, what can I do for you today?”
President Joe Biden labeled Republican efforts to reform state election laws in Georgia and Iowa as “un-American” and “sick.” That charge is malarkey, to use one of the president’s favorite words.
The Vatican came out last week and confirmed that it would not be “blessing” same sex unions, a move that should have surprised no one.
NORFOLK — I’m writing to compliment Lee Hulm on his April 1 commentary From the Right. Unless this is an April Fools’ Day joke, I must compliment Lee on his writing. There was not one political mention in this piece! I felt the compassion in your words, as I reread your article for the third…
President Joe Biden sometimes struggles to remember names and dates and looks out of place. Compared to previous presidents, the number of times he interacts with reporters — or even the public — is limited.
CLEARWATER — I was extremely dismayed to see the wording on the front page of the April 5 paper in the news brief column, Nation: George Floyd Trial. George Floyd is dead. Derek Chauvin is on trial for his murder. Why do the memories of Black people killed at the hands of Whites continue to …
The fact is that 3.5 voters support voter identification laws for every one voter who opposes them.