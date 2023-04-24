Earlier this year, Republicans and Democrats, Christians, Jews, Muslims, Buddhists and others gathered to address the right to live out their faiths at the third annual International Religious Freedom Summit in Washington, D.C. The event demonstrated the broad appeal of religious freedom advocacy — an issue that should unite all Americans.
Yet the Southern Poverty Law Center, a liberal organization known for branding mainstream conservative and Christian organizations as “hate groups,” spoke out against the summit because organizers dared to include the law center’s ideological opponents.
R.G. Cravens, a senior research analyst for the law center, accused the summit’s organizations of “mainstreaming extremism” and condemned it for including “the presence and deep influence of … far-right extremists,” the Daily Signal reported.
Cravens alleged that “the extremists sponsoring and participating in the summit define religious freedom as the legal privilege of White, straight … conservative Christians to discriminate against those who do not share their beliefs.”
The best we can tell is that Cravens’ charge appears to refer to churches and their members who believe that marriage is between one man and one woman. He appears to favor a system in which a church must “solemnize” weddings for same-sex couples, even if the church defines marriage as between one man and one woman.
It is sad and unfortunate that this civil rights organization — that once was highly regarded by those on both ends of the political spectrum — has devolved into a threat to America’s free speech culture as it brands its ideological opponents with a hate label to silence them.
The law center, for example, has publicly claimed that the conservative Family Research Council has “linked being gay with pedophilia.” In response, the research council said it “has never said, and does not believe, that most homosexuals are child molesters.”
The law center also has claimed that the Alliance Defending Freedom supports the recriminalization of homosexual activity. That is a claim the conservative Alliance Defending Freedom has repeatedly denied.
Perhaps it should come as no surprise, then, that the law center attacked the religious freedom summit in large part because its sponsors and guests included members of “hate groups” such as the Family Research Council and the Alliance Defending Freedom. Cravens also got in a few jabs at Samaritan’s Purse president Franklin Graham and former Vice President Mike Pence’s Advancing American Freedom.
The law center’s attack on this important summit reveals far more about itself than it does about religious freedom advocacy in America.