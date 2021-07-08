Wouldn’t it be great if at least for a few weeks every four years, the world could come together peacefully and celebrate a world competition where the best athletes from each country performed?

That’s what the original Olympics intended to have happen, at least according to the Olympic truce. It is based on an ancient Greek tradition, dating back to the eighth century B.C. “All conflicts ceased during the period of the Truce, which began seven days prior to the opening of the Olympic Games and ended on the seventh day following the closing of the Games, so that athletes, artists, their relatives and pilgrims could travel safely to the Olympic Games and afterwards return to their countries,” according to the United Nations.

The Olympics were revived in 1896, “aiming at contributing to a peaceful future for mankind through the educational value of sport. The Olympic Movement brings together the youth of the world in a great sports festival, promoting peace, friendship, solidarity and fair play,” according to the United Nations.

The International Olympics Committee wants the games to be about sportsmanship and clean competition. Its rules include, “No kind of demonstration or political, religious or racial propaganda is permitted in any Olympic sites, venues or other areas.”

Recently, U.S. Olympian Gwen Berry was standing on the podium after finishing third in the U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon, in the hammer throw. While the national anthem was being played, she turned her back to the flag.

Berry isn’t the first athlete to protest when given the spotlight. She isn’t even the first Olympian — probably the most famous incident happened in 1968 in Mexico City, Mexico, when U.S. athletes Tommie Smith (gold) and John Carlos (bronze) performed in the 200 meters and each raised a black-gloved fist during the national anthem while on the podium.

Many attempts have been made by the United Nations and the International Olympics Committee to keep the games free of violence and politics. To do that, rules are necessary — even in the United States, which values freedom more than any other country in world history.

What happened to athletic competitions and putting politics aside for the sake of the games? Do people not realize that allowing any type of political statement would open the door for more of the same? And aren’t these athletes putting themselves above the games with their protests?

Equally troubling, many in the media and even President Joe Biden have either supported or been careful not to condemn these actions. Is it that people are ready to abandon the games for good or just fearful of getting attacked by the progressive movement?

We will likely find out in the coming weeks.

