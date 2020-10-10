Four years ago, we offered the opinion that Northeast Nebraskans had two quality candidates interested in representing them as state senators — Joni Albrecht of Thurston in District 17 and Tom Briese of Albion in District 43.
There’s even more reason to support their reelection bids in the 2020 election.
Sen. Albrecht is being challenged by Sheryl Lindau of Wayne, whose past experience in city government would serve her well in the Unicameral.
But Sen. Albrecht — from our perspective — emerges as the candidate of choice.
She came to the Legislature with impressive previous elective service of her own. Before moving with her husband to this corner of the state, she served on the Papillion City Council for eight years and four years — including two as chairwoman — as a Sarpy County commissioner.
That allowed her to hit the ground running four years in the Legislature, as shown by her election to serve as committee chair of the Business and Labor Committee in her first few days in office.
She brings intelligence, knowledge of agriculture, common sense and a willingness to explore a variety of options for solutions to difficult political issues.
We’ve been particularly appreciative of her steadfastness in championing pro-life legislation in the Nebraska Legislature over these past four years.
Her broad-based experience has proven to be a tremendous asset. She has a good sense of the key issues facing Nebraska and her district and has proven thoughtful on addressing them.
In the 41st District, Sen. Briese is running unopposed. We regret to see that in the sense that democracy is best served when choices are available to voters, but it does ensure that the hard-working Albion resident returns to Lincoln for another four years.
Perhaps as much as anything, Sen. Briese has emerged as a spokesman for rural interests when it comes to legislation relating to property taxes. He has worked diligently to lessen the financial load on rural property owners in his four years in office, coming closer all the time to achieving true property tax reform as compared to property tax relief.
His stature and effectiveness will only grow with another term in the Legislature.
Both Sens. Albrecht and Briese are candidates worth supporting in the Nov. 3 election.
Northeast Nebraska — and all of rural parts of the state — will be well served with them back again in the Legislature.
* * *
Coming Monday: What might be the impact of the 2020 elections on issues of religious liberty and freedom?