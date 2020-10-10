NDN logo

Four years ago, we offered the opinion that Northeast Nebraskans had two quality candidates interested in representing them as state senators — Joni Albrecht of Thurston in District 17 and Tom Briese of Albion in District 43.

There’s even more reason to support their reelection bids in the 2020 election.

Sen. Albrecht is being challenged by Sheryl Lindau of Wayne, whose past experience in city government would serve her well in the Unicameral.

But Sen. Albrecht — from our perspective — emerges as the candidate of choice.

She came to the Legislature with impressive previous elective service of her own. Before moving with her husband to this corner of the state, she served on the Papillion City Council for eight years and four years — including two as chairwoman — as a Sarpy County commissioner.

That allowed her to hit the ground running four years in the Legislature, as shown by her election to serve as committee chair of the Business and Labor Committee in her first few days in office.

She brings intelligence, knowledge of agriculture, common sense and a willingness to explore a variety of options for solutions to difficult political issues.

We’ve been particularly appreciative of her steadfastness in championing pro-life legislation in the Nebraska Legislature over these past four years.

Her broad-based experience has proven to be a tremendous asset. She has a good sense of the key issues facing Nebraska and her district and has proven thoughtful on addressing them.

In the 41st District, Sen. Briese is running unopposed. We regret to see that in the sense that democracy is best served when choices are available to voters, but it does ensure that the hard-working Albion resident returns to Lincoln for another four years.

Perhaps as much as anything, Sen. Briese has emerged as a spokesman for rural interests when it comes to legislation relating to property taxes. He has worked diligently to lessen the financial load on rural property owners in his four years in office, coming closer all the time to achieving true property tax reform as compared to property tax relief.

His stature and effectiveness will only grow with another term in the Legislature.

Both Sens. Albrecht and Briese are candidates worth supporting in the Nov. 3 election.

Northeast Nebraska — and all of rural parts of the state — will be well served with them back again in the Legislature.

* * *

Coming Monday: What might be the impact of the 2020 elections on issues of religious liberty and freedom?

Tags

In other news

Weak market for political pabulum

Weak market for political pabulum

Washington country club conservatives are using their well-manicured hands to delicately slap their foreheads in disbelief. All the king’s consultants and all the king’s lackeys can’t tell them what’s wrong with their ingrate voters.

Media bias shows — Rollin Tuttle

NORFOLK — I am so tired of this left leaning news media. I shouldn’t generalize but the bulk of the time the news is either distorted or just outright lies. Exhibit A, The Atlantic came out with an unknown sources gig that stated Donald Trump, when he got rained out to go to a cemetery in Eu…

This was the debate to ruin debates

This was the debate to ruin debates

Well, that was different — really different. We’ve never seen anything quite like it. It was the least enlightening, edifying or elevating presidential debate in U.S. history.

Fix the streets — William "Bill" Christian

MESA, Ariz. — I was born and lived in Norfolk until I was 70 years old. At that time, I left Norfolk because of a heart condition. I needed warmer weather but I come back and visit on a regular basis. I couldn’t believe how bad the streets were.

Biden smart to avoid calls for court packing

Biden smart to avoid calls for court packing

It took a few days, but cooler and infinitely wiser heads among Democratic Party leaders — including presidential candidate Joe Biden — distanced themselves from demands from vocal leftists that the Supreme Court should be expanded and packed with jurists who will swear to uphold the party’s…