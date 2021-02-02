We’re impressed with the responsible way progress is being made in the implementation of a trio of gambling initiatives passed by Nebraska voters last fall.
Before the election, we offered reasons why Nebraskans would want to vote against the measures, primarily the social costs upon society whenever gambling is expanded. We still have concerns, but we also recognize the will of a majority of Nebraskans who believe the benefits to be gained from such an expansion outweigh the costs.
The initiatives included a constitutional amendment allowing casino gambling at licensed horse race tracks and two laws regulating the casinos and earmarking most of the tax revenue to property tax relief.
We give state Sen. Tom Briese of Albion — who, likewise in the past, has been an opponent of expanded gambling — for leading the way on implementation with a thoughtful approach.
“The voters in November delivered a mandate and that is they want the casinos at race tracks and they want the property tax relief that provides,” the senator said. “It is incumbent on us to ensure the will of the voters is respected.”
That’s why he has introduced Legislative Bills 560 and 561. The first makes clear that the initiatives also legalized sports betting at licensed race tracks.
Importantly, though, the measure also would limit such betting to people actually in the casinos and would prohibit the use of credit cards for gambling in the casinos. It would require background checks for people applying for gaming operator licenses and would create an enforcement mechanism for paying the taxes. It also would create new crimes for such things as cheating, manipulating slot machines or allowing underage people to gamble.
Those are excellent examples of commonsense ways to limit the societal and financial damage that can result from gambling while also adhering to the will of Nebraska voters.
The other measure, LB561, would merge the existing State Racing Commission with the Nebraska Gaming Commission, creating a seven-member State Racing and Gaming Commission. It would give the group the power to issue directives to carry out the initiatives, rather than go through the lengthy rules and regulations process. It also would raise the age for betting on horse races to 21, up from 19, to match the age limit at the casinos.
Both measures are worthy of support, and it’s encouraging to see that the proponents of expanded gambling are raising few objections to the restrictions contained in them.