One of the key elements — and a challenging one — of the Growing Together effort is ensuring sufficient high-quality early childhood education in smaller, rural communities.
The Aksarben Foundation’s Northeast Nebraska workforce initiative has many components — all of which are desirable and important — including the reality that if smaller communities are to retain and attract residents, there has to be child care availability.
In Pender, the importance of that was recognized and acted upon with the inclusion of a day care facility as part of its new community center. The same need was apparent in Albion and Boone County with a success story now to be applauded.
It’s about Boone Beginnings, a $4.2 million early childhood center located on the outskirts of Albion.
“You don’t find very many projects where you can make an important, long-term impact on the community where you live,” said Jay Wolfe, a cattle rancher and lifelong Albion resident. “This is it. This is that project.”
Jeff Jarecki, an Albion lawyer who moved back to Boone County a few years ago with his wife and family, added, “The only conclusion you can come to is that this isn’t a ‘want’ for the community. It’s an absolute necessity.”
We applaud all those involved with the project for their foresight and determination to make it become reality.
Some Boone County residents have expressed optimism that Boone Beginnings will serve as a recruiting tool to attract and retain young families because it will improve the school readiness of area kids and will let employees go to work without worrying about child care.
The idea is that it will give Albion a leg up over other Nebraska communities. And it might. For a while at least.
It’s akin to when individual communities, counties or regions first started offering incentives to attract new employers to their locale. Those that did so initially did enjoy some success because they were offering something new.
But it didn’t take long for everyone to realize that they needed to level the playing field by offering incentives, too.
We suspect that many communities will follow the lead of Pender, Albion and others in devising their way of addressing the child care situation. And by doing that, they will, indeed, benefit their communities and those that live there.