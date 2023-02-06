Some of the testimony offered recently at a public hearing on a bill pertaining to “moments of silence” in schools provided a look into how prayer can be misunderstood.
The measure in question — Legislative Bill 141 — has been introduced by state Sen. Tom Briese of Albion. It simply would require the Nebraska Department of Education to issue guidance to schools that choose to schedule a “moment of silence” during the school day.
Sen. Briese clarified during the hearing that the moment of silence did not equate to a moment for prayer, saying he took a “secular approach” when drafting the legislation. He also said he did not want the bill to mandate all schools add a moment of silence to their daily schedules.
The veteran lawmaker said he envisioned schools delegating a minute or two at the start of the school day for reflection or meditation. He said a moment of silence can set the mood for the rest of the day, promote self-control and reduce bullying.
What’s important to note is that there isn’t anything in Nebraska law stopping schools from adding a moment of silence currently. However, because there isn’t state guidance on it, some school districts might believe they aren’t allowed to or are unsure of how to go about incorporating a moment of silence into the daily schedule.
“These waters, they do have to be navigated carefully,” Sen. Briese said.
Perhaps not surprisingly — even though LB 141 does not mention the word prayer — several opponents of the legislation interpreted the intent of the measure as a way to enforce prayer in schools.
Rachele Walter, president of the Lincoln Atheists, was one of those who offered testimony in opposition to LB 141. “Students are there to learn, they are not there to pray,” she said.
From our perspective, that comment underscores how the role and importance of prayer is misunderstood by some.
For many individuals, prayer is an essential part of daily life. It’s not something to be compartmentalized. Prayer isn’t something to do only while attending a worship service, or before a meal or at bedtime.
So, yes, prayer is an important part of many students’ lives and if they would choose to make use of a daily moment of silence in a school schedule to offer a prayer, good for them. If others would choose to use that moment of silence to reflect or mediate, good for them, too.
Opponents of LB 141 are seeing a problem where none exists.