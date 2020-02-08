When it comes to reversing a 50-year pattern of people between the ages of 20 and 34 leaving Northeast Nebraska, there’s new reason for hope.
The Growing Together initiative that some might have considered a dream at one time for Northeast Nebraska is getting some financial clout.
The Aksarben Foundation announced that recently that it would provide $360,000 to fund 15 scholarships for Wayne State College students chosen for the first year of the program. The funds will cover scholarships for 15 students who will be recruited for fall 2020.
The senior year includes full tuition and support for housing in Norfolk. The recent announcement, which included regional media attention, has helped to increase interest in the idea, which is being looked at across the state.
The number of students in the Northeast Nebraska initiative is expected to continue to increase each year from 15 to 45 and then finally 75 students per year.
As Norfolk businessmen Mike Flood and Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning have pointed out, if people are still around at age 25, they are likely to remain in the county.
Part of the reason, they have determined, is if people are married and have kids, they are likely to stay in their home counties because they appreciate the schools and the communities for raising families.
We applaud the efforts of the Growing Together committee and the Aksarben Foundation to address this problem. They have a goal for Norfolk and the region to reverse the outward migration of young people.
The hope is to transform Norfolk and Northeast Nebraska into a vibrant community where young people in their 20s and early 30s work in high-tech and other well-paying careers. Ideally, many of these young people will be from the area and have earned cooperative scholarships from Wayne State College. Then when living and working with other young people, hopes are that they will meet spouses and want to raise families in the region.
We know it sounds like a simple solution, but sometimes common sense is what is needed most. Given all the downtown Norfolk revitalization that has taken place already, with more in the works, there is a reason for young people to stay.
And given all the other investments that have improved quality of life in the Norfolk including the expanded Norfolk Family YMCA, Norfolk Public Library, health care facilities with Faith Regional Health Services and Fountain Point, we think Norfolk is on the right path.
We know Gov. Pete Ricketts, who was in town for the recent Aksarben announcement, and others are eager to help. Perhaps there might be legislative solutions to enhance entrepreneurship and small business investment to bring in more jobs for young people.