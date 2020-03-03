This spring’s high school graduates don’t know a world without America at war in Afghanistan.
That’s a sobering reminder of a war that began weeks after the 9/11 terror attacks, and the toll has been heavy.
More than 2,300 U.S. service members have been killed and more than 20,600 others wounded in Afghanistan since the war began in October 2001. The peace plan signed this past weekend calls for the Trump administration to initially draw down U.S. troop levels in Afghanistan from 13,000 to 8,600.
A timetable for a complete U.S. withdrawal hasn’t been verified.
In return, the Taliban promise not to let extremists use the country to stage attacks on the U.S. or its allies.
The Taliban and representatives from Kabul must negotiate a framework for a postwar Afghanistan. That’s the big sticking point. In a nation that’s been at war for 40 years, will the Taliban follow through?
“We will closely watch the Taliban’s compliance with their commitments, and calibrate the pace of our withdrawal to their actions. This is how we will ensure that Afghanistan never again serves as a base for international terrorists,” said Mike Pompeo, U.S. secretary of state.
He acknowledged that the road ahead would be difficult but said the deal represented “the best opportunity for peace in a generation.”
Chris Collins’ Army Reserve unit from Missouri deployed to neighboring Uzbekistan in 2004 to run a supply warehouse for U.S. forces in Afghanistan. He returned five years later as a civilian contractor.
“Let’s go home,” Collins told The Associated Press. “We can’t stay there forever. They don’t want us there. It’s no different today than it was 18 years ago, essentially.”
That’s disheartening to hear. Those 2,300 U.S. service members who lost their lives in Afghanistan didn’t die in vain; they died protecting America’s freedom.
But the real key will be what happens next.
“If they sign a peace treaty and Afghanistan goes back to the Taliban or Sharia law, then it’s all been for nothing,” former Army Staff Sgt. Will Blackburn of Hinesville, Georgia, told The Associated Press.
Let’s hope that the peace deal sticks.