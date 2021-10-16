There was no grand ceremony on a battleship, no general handing over his sword as a band played “The World Turned Upside Down,” no signing of a document in a simple country house witnessed by a victor in a mud-splattered uniform. Nonetheless, what we saw recently was an unconditional surrender by a president to the demands of his party’s left wing.
President Joe Biden will set the bipartisan infrastructure bill aside until Sen. Bernie Sanders’ $5.5 trillion welfare state expansion is signed into law. (The usual estimate of $3.5 trillion assumes its programs will be allowed to expire, which they won’t.)
Mr. Biden’s capitulation was utterly unnecessary. He vanquished the Democratic left in the 2020 South Carolina primary, with 49% to Mr. Sanders’s 20% and won a majority of the convention delegates by June 5, even before the last eight states and three territories held primaries.
Mr. Biden went on to win the general election by promising to heal America’s “soul,” not by advancing a radical agenda. He kept it simple: President Trump had bungled the response to COVID; Mr. Biden said he’d get it right and, in the process, make Washington normal again.
Yes, there were more than 100 pages of policy recommendations negotiated by Biden and Sanders supporters. But while praising party unity, Mr. Biden’s campaign said they’d be “reviewing” the suggestions.
So why cave now? It can’t be because of electoral politics. Henry Olsen of the Ethics and Public Policy Center made the point that, despite winning independent voters by double digits in November, Mr. Biden is underwater by 13 points with independents, 52% of whom disapprove of his performance. If Mr. Sanders’ proposals were so popular, this wouldn’t be the case among independents.
The White House has bought the democratic socialist line that America will cheer the $5.5 trillion bill’s passage, because it polls well when the proposals are framed as abstractions with no costs. But voters don’t consider sections of legislation in a vacuum or by slogans only. As with the Affordable Care Act, they’ll reach their conclusions after examining the bill’s pluses and minuses, with their views influenced by their own attitudes and values. There’s the problem for Democrats: Mr. Sanders’ mega-spending bill strikes many voters as too radical, too expensive and too good to trust.
After nearly five decades in Washington, Mr. Biden must understand that a president can enact big changes only when he has substantial margins in Congress and at least some bipartisan support. Mr. Biden doesn’t have either. So why does he persist?
There are three possible explanations. The first is that the Democratic establishment is spent. After the presidencies of Bill Clinton and Barack Obama and the defeat of Hillary Clinton, the traditional leadership may have run out of ideas, energy and self-confidence.
A second explanation is that traditional Democrats fear their left-wing base, which is big enough to win primaries and deep-blue congressional districts, but not purple or red territory.
A third explanation is that after eight years in the Obama White House being marginalized, Mr. Biden likes being cheered by Democrats and media as potentially the most transformational president since FDR.
Perhaps it’s some of all three. Still, Mr. Biden may regret striking his colors. He could have won a victory on the infrastructure bill, then fought for whatever elements of Mr. Sanders’ monstrosity he wanted. Instead, he may end up with no bills.