Among other ramifications of the recent tragedy in Afghanistan has been the realization that America’s standing in the world has suffered greatly.
As Nile Gardiner, director of the Margaret Thatcher Center for Freedom in Washington, D.C., recently wrote, “In the last few weeks, the most powerful nation on earth has been spectacularly humiliated by a brutal and barbaric Islamist movement that had been ousted from power just two decades ago.”
At about the same time, President Joe Biden’s approval rating has declined considerably, now barely reaching 45%. The Biden administration has been hurt by an addiction to a heavy-spending, big-government agenda.
We don’t believe President Biden deserves all the blame for what has happened in Afghanistan, but he certainly shoulders responsibility for the withdrawal debacle. And because he occupies the White House, some of America’s allies are now increasingly questioning whether the U.S. under Mr. Biden has the ability, capacity and willpower to lead the free world.
Mr. Gardiner makes the point — one that we happen to agree with — that, at its heart, the United States is a deeply conservative nation, founded on the principles of liberty that have been a beacon of hope for nearly a quarter of a millennium.
“The U.S. badly needs another conservative revolution similar to the one that Ronald Reagan ushered in after defeating Jimmy Carter in the 1980 presidential election,” he wrote. “In the 1970s, America was a nation on its knees after the humiliation of Vietnam, mired in what appeared to be an irreversible decline. Reagan, however, believed in American leadership and had a clear-eyed sense of American greatness and the immense responsibility that it carried with it.”
The United States can best lead the world again if it puts conservative principles and policies at the forefront of its agenda. A strong national defense, standing with American allies, the pursuit of economic freedom, securing the borders, and a wholehearted embrace of American exceptionalism must be at the heart of America’s renewal.
Amid the fallout from the Afghanistan situation, the opportunity is present for there to be a powerful conservative revival in the United States.
The American people do not like to be humiliated. They are proud of their great nation and believe in the fundamentally important role that the United States plays in the world.
But to fully recover, U.S. conservatives must take back control and advance a powerful vision of a self-confident America that will once again stand tall on the world stage with its head held high.