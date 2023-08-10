There’s been a lot of talk about affordable housing recently. From the halls of our nation’s capital to main street, it’s an issue that seems to be gathering traction among lawmakers, real estate developers and coffee-shop pundits.
Across the nation, 9.3 million Americans benefit from affordable housing programs. Seventy-five percent of those are female-led households. Those numbers have continued to rise each for the past 20 years and yet today, for every 100 people needing affordable housing assistance, there are only 36 qualified homes available in the marketplace.
Here in Nebraska, lawmakers recently tackled the issue by easing affordable housing restrictions and increasing incentives for housing developers. Last August, it was announced that the Nebraska Affordable Housing Trust Fund had awarded more than $17 million for the development of 40 affordable housing projects across the state. In Norfolk, city officials are hard at work offering tax incentives and potential grant opportunities and even helping locate eligible properties for affordable housing developers.
We believe this growing effort to expand housing options for those in need in our state and in our community is justified and will produce positive results for families now and into the future.
Even in consideration of these efforts, however, there is still much more to be done, and that’s where the issue becomes a little more cloudy. While many Americans support affordable housing initiatives, they support them somewhere else. Or, as Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning recently said, “... we all want affordable housing, just not in our neighborhood ...” The message behind Moenning’s comment hits home.
Affordable housing projects often have been stigmatized as run-down and dangerous and have been thought to decrease surrounding property values. While this may have certainly been the case in some instances historically, new government guidelines are requiring developers to keep their projects clean, well-maintained and to provide a security presence.
Developers and construction companies involved in affordable housing projects also are getting a hand from government leaders as they consider pursuing these projects. What used to be a mountain of red-tape, excessive regulation and the distinct possibility of negative cash flow has become a streamlined process and an opportunity to not only derive development profits, but also to provide a valuable service to the communities where they work.
Perhaps, though, the ones who receive the greatest benefit from affordable housing initiatives in our country are the children. The reality is children who grow up in stable homes are less likely to use drugs, be incarcerated or find themselves in an abusive relationship. Beyond that, those children are more likely go to college, hold a job and even hold public office.
We support the efforts of our political leaders, developers and general contractors who have chosen to pursue affordable housing endeavors in Norfolk and around the state.