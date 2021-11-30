It’s bad enough that there’s a new book titled “How To Blow Up a Pipeline” that is generating lots of sales. What’s just as frustrating is some national media outlets are treating the book’s author as something akin to a hero.

Andreas Malm, the book’s author, is urging his fellow environmentalists to abandon their nonviolent protests and embrace what he calls “intelligent sabotage” — destroying construction equipment, vandalizing worksites and even blowing up pipelines.

“Damage and destroy new CO2-emitting devices. Put them out of commission, pick them apart, demolish them, burn them, blow them up. Let the capitalists who keep on investing in the fire know that their properties will be trashed,” Mr. Malm writes in the book.

In a world where common sense prevailed, one might think that the book would be viewed, at best, as a novelty or curiosity. And that the book’s author would be seen as an extremist and not to be taken seriously.

But that is not the world we live in these days.

Perhaps that’s why Mr. Malm’s book has received sympathetic coverage from the New York Times and the Los Angeles Times. And The New Yorker has featured him on a recent podcast.

In that interview, Mr. Malm said environmental activists should reconsider their roots in nonviolence. He believes it is time to get destructive as a way of combating manmade climate change and forcing people to depend less on fossil fuels.

As the conversation turned to a pipeline project in Africa, Mr. Malm said, “If people were to attack the construction equipment, blow up the pipeline before it’s completed, I will be all in favor of that. I don’t see how property damage could be considered morally illegitimate given what we know of the consequence of such projects.”

All of this isn’t just talk. There have been recent examples of actual violence, such as the two environmental activists who pleaded guilty to using acetylene torches to burn equipment and do millions of dollars’ worth of damage to the Dakota Access Pipeline Project.

The irony is that pipelines continue to be among the safest way to transport oil and natural gas.

“Pipelines are the safest, most efficient and environmentally responsible way to transport the energy resources American households and businesses depend on every day,” said Robin Rorick of the American Petroleum Institute. “Whereas efforts to disrupt or damage critical energy infrastructure threatens the safety of our communities and the environment.”

The world likely would be better off if Mr. Malm’s book went unread, and left-leaning national media outlets would realize the potential harm they’re causing by providing the author with the publicity he seeks.

