Kudos to the Norfolk Public Schools for being as accessible and transparent as possible in determining how to spend $6.5 million in COVID-19 relief money. We suspect that not every school district would go to the lengths Norfolk did in seeking feedback from parents and school district patrons.
After making initial decisions on where the relief funds would go, the school district encouraged interested individuals to respond to an online survey in order to ask questions and voice concerns.
Then, at a recent school board meeting, district administrators took the time to address each suggestion received from the community and explained their reasons behind the spending decisions. That’s a commendable and wise approach.
As is often the case when federal funds are made available, there are more than a few restrictions and guidelines on how the money can and can’t be used. There typically are eligible activities and those that aren’t allowable. There can be timing restrictions that affect spending decisions. Sometimes, it’s more practical and less complicated to earmark funds for a self-contained project than infusing the money into an existing, larger project.
All those kinds of considerations and others can come into play, and the Norfolk administrators did an excellent job of explaining them.
Perhaps the biggest focus of attention was the decision to use about $4 million to renovate Bel Air Elementary. Some parents expressed that allocating such a high percentage of the total $6.5 million wasn’t fair or appropriate because other school buildings in the district are in need of upgrades, too.
In some respects, those comments should be appreciated. They indicate a sense of pride and ownership by parents toward the school buildings where their students attend. It’s only natural for parents to want to have their children educated in as good of a facility as possible.
Perhaps there’s also a bit of misplaced resentment at play. Bel Air is located in a section of town populated by, in general, more expensive homes.
But that doesn’t mean the Norfolk district is playing favorites. It was pointed out that Bel Air was the only school that qualified to receive the federal grant relief funds. And needs definitely exist at the school — the multipurpose area, for example, can’t fit all of Bel Air’s current students at the same time and stands as the smallest such area out of all of Norfolk’s elementary schools.
It may not have been the most pleasant thing for Norfolk administrators to review and then respond to concerns expressed by parents and patrons. But it was the wise thing to do, and they responded admirably.