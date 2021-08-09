Acts of kindness at Summer Games help bring world together

For the better part of a year, the world has been in a protective bubble because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Countries have barred foreign visitors. Debates have raged over vaccinations, lockdowns and masks, and the Tokyo Olympics weren’t immune from such debates.
For many top athletes, the road to Olympic glory can be long, concentrated and intense — marked by career moments that may be the best or worst of their lives. Those feelings often were amplified at the pandemic-delayed Games, where there was an unmistakable yearning for normalcy and, perhaps, a newfound appreciation for seeing familiar faces.
COVID-19 restrictions meant Olympians couldn’t mingle as frequently. Fans were barred from venues, forcing friends and families to cheer on their loved ones from afar. Masks were required for athletes in the crowd, on the sidelines and on the medal stand.
But despite such measures, the Summer Games showed that gaps can be bridged by kindness. The world’s most competitive athletes showed gentleness and warmth to one another — celebrating, pep-talking, wiping away one another’s tears of disappointment. In an extraordinary Olympic Games in which mental health was front and center, such acts of kindness were everywhere.
Take the high-jumping friends who agreed to share a gold medal rather than move to a tiebreaker. Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy and Mutaz Barshim of Qatar both missed the Olympic-record height of 7 feet, 10 inches. They could have gone to a jump-off but instead decided to share the gold.
“I know for a fact that for the performance I did, I deserve that gold. He did the same thing, so I know he deserved that gold,” Barshim said. “This is beyond sport. This is the message we deliver to the young generation.”
On the same track, two runners fell in a tangle of legs, then helped each other to the finish line. During the 800-meter semifinals, Isaiah Jewett of the U.S. and Nijel Amos of Botswana helped each other to their feet, put their arms around each other and finished together.
In the punishing women’s triathlon, Norwegian Lotte Miller, who placed 24th, gave a pep talk to Belgium’s Claire Michel, who was inconsolable and slumped on the ground, sobbing. Michel had come in last, 15 minutes behind the winner, Flora Duffy. Fifty-four athletes started the race, but 20 were either lapped or dropped out.
“You’re a fighter,” Miller told Michel. “This is Olympic spirit, and you’ve got it 100%.”
And at this time, that’s just what the world needs — a dose of the Olympic spirit.